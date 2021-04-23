Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Gianna Yanelli Reveals Her Love of Patti LuPone, Barbra Streisand and Taylor Swift!

It might still be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Mean Girls vet and musical theatre coach Gianna Yanelli, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

I haven't had any "crazy" fan shouts outs, but the closest thing to it would be when someone asked me to recite all of the Janis lines in full character.

Who are you a super fan of?

I'm the biggest Barbra Streisand and Patti LuPone fan! I would cry if I ever met one of them. They have been my inspiration since I was young.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

Something my biggest fans wouldn't even know is that I am a secret Swiftie. I LOVE Taylor Swift! Hah! Especially OG Taylor. It's so nostalgic. My sister and I WEPT when her version of Fearless came out! I also love country music, especially Texas Country! It truly doesn't make sense to some people, but I love it!"

When it's officially announced that Broadway is coming back, what's the first thing you'll do?

I will SCREAM of pure joy and run in the streets when Broadway announces they are coming back. I don't care if people think I'm crazy!!!!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I want to be in the audience of Six because I was going to Opening Night the DAY Broadway shut down!!! Ugh I can't wait to see that show!!!

Gianna Yanelli is a Broadway actress who made her debut in the ensemble/Janis u.s. of Mean Girls. She is is also skilled in makeup artistry, fitness and is receiving her nutrition certificate from IIN. Gianna has a BFA in Musical Theater at Texas State University.