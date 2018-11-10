Meet the Cast of NETWORK- Now in Previews!

NETWORK begins previews tonight, November 10 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street). The production stars Bryan Cranston (All The Way, "Breaking Bad"), Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises) and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe).

The complete cast for Network also includes Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez(Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan (All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way), Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the Network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. NETWORK depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Bryan Cranston (Howard Beale): Bryan Cranston made his debut in Network in 2017 at London's National Theatre, a performance that garnered him the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play. In 2014, he made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way at the Neil Simon Theatre, for which he received a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play. Cranston's work in television includes "Breaking Bad" (Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, PGA Awards and DGA nomination), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2018 Emmy nomination), "All the Way" (SAG Award and Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics' Choice nominations), "Malcolm in the Middle" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), "Seinfeld," among many others. Film credits include: Trumbo (Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA and Critics' Choice nominations), Argo (SAG Award), Isle of Dogs, Last Flag Flying, Why Him?, The Infiltrator, Godzilla, Wakefield, Drive, Rock of Ages, Contagion, The Lincoln Lawyer, Little Miss Sunshine, Saving Private Ryan and The Upside.

Tony Goldwyn (Max Schumacher): Actor, director and producer Tony Goldwyn has just wrapped production on the new Netflix series, "Chambers," with Uma Thurman after seven seasons starring as President Fitzgerald Grant in Shonda Rhimes' remarkable series "Scandal." Previously, he co-created and executive produced the series titled "The Divide" for AMC Studios. Goldwyn directed the two-hour pilot, while partner Richard LaGravenese wrote the episodes. He also took on the controversial figure Warren Jeffs, starring in the Lifetime movie, "Outlaw Prophet: Warren Jeffs." Other television acting credits include "The Good Wife," "Dexter," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Without a Trace," "The L Word," the HBO miniseries "From The Earth to the Moon," "Frasier," "Murphy Brown" and "Designing Women," where he portrayed the first AIDS victim on a prime-time series. In addition to acting on the show, Goldwyn directed multiple episodes of "Scandal." Other television directing credits include "Dexter," "Justified," "Law & Order," "Damages," "Grey's Anatomy," and "The L Word," among others. Goldwyn made his feature directorial debut with A Walk on the Moon starring Diane Lane and Viggo Mortensen. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to receive the National Board of Review Award for Excellence in Independent Filmmaking. Further feature directing credits include The Last Kiss, based on Gabriele Muccino's L'ultimo bacio, for which Goldwyn received Best Director from the Boston Film Festival, and the romantic comedy Someone Like You. His last effort, Conviction, which Goldwyn also produced, earned Hilary Swank a SAG Award nomination, won Best Film at the Boston Film Festival and was awarded a Freedom of Expression honor from the National Board of Review. As an actor, Goldwyn first caught audiences' attention with his portrayal of the villain in the box office smash Ghost. He went on to appear in numerous other films including The Pelican Brief, Kiss the Girls, Oliver Stone's Nixon, The Substance of Fire, The Last Samurai opposite Tom Cruise, and he is familiar to children as the title voice in Disney's animated feature Tarzan. Most recently, he appeared in the film Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House with Liam Neeson and Diane Lane. He also starred with Sharon Stone in the indie rom-com All I Wish, The Belko Experiment, written and produced by James Gunn, and appeared in the hit features Divergent and Insurgent based on the YA novels by Veronica Roth. Goldwyn began his acting career on the stage, spending seven seasons at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. His New York Theater credits include The Water's Edge at the Second Stage Theater, The Dying Gaul at the Vineyard Theatre, Holiday at Circle in the Square Theatre opposite Laura Linney, Spike Heelswith Kevin Bacon at the Second Stage Theater, The Sum of Us at the Cherry Lane Theatre, for which he earned an Obie Award, and Digby at the Manhattan Theatre Club. His most recent stage credit was starring in the revival of the hit musical Promises, Promises on Broadway.

Tatiana Maslany (Diana Christensen): Tatiana Maslany is an Emmy Award-winning actress who has garnered numerous accolades for her film and television roles. In 2010, she received the Sundance Breakout Actress Award. In 2014, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. And, in 2015, she received her first Emmy Award nomination and went on to win the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Orphan Black." This past year brought Maslany to the large and small screen, with a starring role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the film, Stronger, based on a memoir by a Boston Marathon bombing survivor, and the fifth and final season of BBC America's "Orphan Black," for which she has received a third Emmy nomination. In "Orphan Black," she played several women who are revealed to be clones, a role that has also earned her, in addition to the Emmy, two Critics' Choice Awards, two TCA Award nominations and one win, a Young Hollywood Award, four Canadian Screen Awards and a SAG Award nomination. Maslany can be seen in the upcoming film Destroyer, currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival. She previously starred in Two Lovers and a Bear alongside Dane DeHaan, directed by Oscar-nominated Kim Nguyen, which premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival. She also starred in The Other Half, opposite Tom Cullen, which premiered at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival. In 2015, Maslany was seen in Woman in Gold, starring alongside Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds. Simon Curtis directed the film, in which she plays the young Helen Mirren character. She recently completed production on Pink Wall opposite Jay Duplass and directed by Tom Cullen.Her starring role in Grown Up Movie Star opposite Shawn Doyle competed at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010, where she garnered the Special Jury Prize for Breakout Star as well as a Genie nomination. Chosen as one of its Rising Stars at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, Maslany earned Best Performance awards from the Whistler Film Festival and ACTRA for her role as the troubled, promiscuous teenager Claire in Picture Day. Her feature credits also include Cas & Dylan, The Vow, Violet & Daisy and Blood Pressure. Maslany's numerous television credits include the Tandem and Scott Free Production, "World Without End," based on the novel by Ken Follett, a Gemini-nominated performance as the Virgin Mary in the BBC/CBC co-production "The Nativity," and Gemini-winning roles in "Flashpoint" for CBS and CTV, and "Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures" for TMN. She was also seen in a two-episode arc of NBC's hit show "Parks and Recreation." She has appeared onstage in Toronto in The Secret Garden, George Dandin, A Christmas Carol(all at The Globe Theatre), and Dog Sees God (Six Degrees Theatre). Maslany recently made her New York stage debut Off-Broadway in Second Stage Theater's production of Mary Page Marlowe. Network will mark her Broadway debut. Maslany is represented by ICM and The Characters Talent Agency.

Joshua Boone (Frank Hackett): Broadway: Holler If Ya Hear Me (dir. Kenny Leon). Off-Broadway: Actually (Manhattan Theatre Club), Mother Courage and Her Children (Classic Stage Company). Other theater includes Artney Jackson, Where Storms Are Born, Actually (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Sticky Traps (Kansas City Repertory Theatre),Brownsville Song (B-Side for Tray) at the Humana Festival, In the Heights (Pioneer Theatre Company), Choir Boy (Alliance Theatre).TV/film: Wheels, "Fan Girl" (opposite Kiernan Shipka and Meg Ryan, dir. Paul Jarrett), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Seven Seconds" (Netflix). B.F.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Alyssa Bresnahan (Louise Schumacher): Broadway, Lincoln Center: War Horse (Rose Narracott), Off-Broadway, Roundabout Theatre Company: Napoli, Brooklyn(Luda). TFANA: Hamlet, Measure for Measure. RSC/Denver Center Theatre, UK tour: Tantalus. Regional theater: Goodman Theatre, Long Wharf Theatre, Hartford Stage, South Coast Repertory. Film: Colewell (pre-production), Swallow (pre-production), The Mountain, Sollers Point, The Wrestler, 27 Dresses. TV: "The Blacklist," "Law & Order." Audiobook narrator.

Ron Canada (Edward Ruddy): Ron Canada's acting career spans 41 years of work in theater, film and television. Onstage, NY area theater includes The Whipping Man (George Street Playhouse), Headstrong (Ensemble Studio Theatre) and Zooman and The Sign (Signature Theatre/AUDELCO Award nomination). Other performances include Othello (Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington, D.C.) opposite Patrick Stewart, The Boys Next Door (Drama-Logue Award), Macbeth, Miss Julie and The Love Suicide at Schofield Barracks (The Odyssey Theatre), The Task and Private Battle (The Mark Taper Forum), Mr. Rickey Calls A Meeting (Old Globe Theatre), Fences (The Geva Theatre), etc. Ron recently directed Spin Off (Riverside Theatre, NY), The Invested (4th Street Theatre, NY), Lights Up On The Fade Out (Lillian Theatre, LA). Feature films include The Discovery, Crown Heights, The Empty Man, Ted 2, Wedding Crashers, Cinderella Man, National Treasure, The Human Stain, United States of Leland, The Hunted,Lone Star, The American President, Just Like Heaven. Notable television performances include "Star Trek" (The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager), "Weeds," "Boston Legal," "The West Wing," "The Shield," "NYPD Blue," to name a few. Recent credits include: "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" (Amazon), "Seven Seconds" (Netflix), "Designated Survivor" (ABC), "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access), "The Strain" (FX), "The Affair" (Showtime), "Madam Secretary" (CBS), etc.

Julian Elijah Martinez (Harry Hunter): Julian Elijah Martinez is beyond excited and grateful to be making his Broadway debut. He was most recently seen in the Vineyard Theatre's lab production of This Land Was Made. Other New York credits include Alligator (New Georges) and Mud (Boundless Theatre Company). Selected regional credits include Father Comes Home from the Wars Part 1, 2, 3 (c/o production with Yale Repertory Theatre and American Conservatory Theater); The Square Root of Three Sisters (Dmitry Krymov Lab); 9 Circles (Forum Theatre, Helen Hayes Outstanding Lead Actor in a Resident Play nomination); Locomotion (The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts); The Hampton Years (Theater J); Romeo and Juliet, and A Midsummer Night's Dream,(Chesapeake Shakespeare Company); Man of La Mancha (Hangar Theater); Hamlet and All's Well That Ends Well (Orlando Shakespeare Theater). Television credits include "Elementary," "High School Lover" and "Madam Secretary." Martinez is a former co-artistic director of the Yale Cabaret and a former company member of the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company and Developing Artists. Martinez received his M.F.A. from Yale University and his B.F.A. from Elon University

Frank Wood (Nelson Chaney): The Tony Award and the Drama League Award for Side Man. Broadway: The Iceman Cometh, Hughie, Clybourne Park, August: Osage County, Born Yesterday, Hollywood Arms. Off-Broadway: In the Blood, Can You Forgive Her?, The Babylon Line, The Nether, Angels in America, Spring Awakening, The God of Hell.Film: Detroit, Gold, St. Vincent, Changeling, The Taking of Pelham 123, Dan in Real Life, Thirteen Days, Pollock, People I Know, In America, Down to You, The Royal Tenenbaums. TV: "The Blacklist," "The Get Down," "The Night Of," "Mozart in the Jungle," "The Newsroom," "Younger," "The Good Wife," "Modern Family," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "The Knick," "Girls," "Flight of the Conchords," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Sopranos," "Bored to Death," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Regional: Goodman Theatre, Huntington Theatre Company, A.C.T., Long Wharf Theatre, Hartford Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Cincinnati Playhouse, Arena Stage, Mark Taper Forum, New York Stage and Film. Education: B.A.: Wesleyan University, M.F.A.: NYU Graduate Acting Program.

Nick Wyman (Arthur Jensen): Currently featured in the Off-Broadway hit Desperate Measures, for which he was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award. His fifteen previous Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, A Tale of Two Cities, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, My Fair Lady, Sly Fox, Very Good Eddie, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, Doubles and On the Twentieth Century. His feature films include Die Hard with a Vengeance; Planes, Trains & Automobiles; Igby Goes Down; Maid in Manhattan; Funny Farm; Weeds; Private Parts; and Synecdoche, New York. Among his television appearances are "Boardwalk Empire," "Veep," "Elementary," "Madam Secretary," "One Life to Live," "The Good Wife," "Chappelle's Show," "The Murder of Mary Phagan" plus numerous voice-over and on-camera commercials. He has performed everything from Shakespeare to Christopher Durang at such regional theaters as The Guthrie, Arena Stage, Goodman Theatre, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, Pittsburgh Public Theater and Asolo Repertory Theatre (where he received the local Best Actor award for his portrayal of LBJ in All the Way). A proud member since 1974, he is the former President of Actors' Equity Association.

Barzin Akhavan (Jack Snowden/Warm-Up Guy): NYC Theater: Hamlet (Waterwell). Tours: Aftermath (ArKtype). Regional theater: A Thousand Splendid Suns (A.C.T. SF and Theatre Calgary, world premiere), The Kite Runner (San Jose Repertory Theatre and Arizona Theatre Company, world premiere), Vestibular Sense (Mixed Blood Theatre, world premiere), Pericles (The Guthrie and Folger Theatre), Twelfth Night (Seattle Repertory Theatre), Shakespeare in Love(Cincinnati Playhouse and Baltimore Center Stage), Arabian Nights written and directed by Mary Zimmerman (Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Lookingglass Theatre Company, Arena Stage), Lidless and Inana (Contemporary American Theatre Festival), Disgraced (Cincinnati Playhouse), The Invisible Hand (Marin Theatre Company), The Persian Quarter (Merrimack Repertory Theatre), The Poetry of Pizza (Virginia Stage Company), 5 seasons with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (appearing in 12 shows), 4 seasons with the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (8 shows) and 1 season with the Colorado Shakespeare Festival (3 shows). TV: "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Smash." Film: Anniversary, The Jew of Malta.

Jason Babinsky (Floor Manager): Broadway: Billy Elliot (also first national tour) and Ghost. Off-Broadway: The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Classic Stage Company) and A Man's a Man (Classic Stage Company). Select regional: 3 seasons in repertory at the Contemporary American Theater Festival, McCarter Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Huntington Theatre Company, Alley Theatre, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Stageworks/Hudson, Syracuse Stage, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, North Shore Music Theatre, Theatre Under the Stars, Utah Shakespeare Festival and Paper Mill Playhouse. Film: You Were Never Really Here, A Cure for Wellness, The Wizard of Lies (HBO), Contagion, You Don't Know Jack (HBO), and Law Abiding Citizen. TV: "The Good Wife" (recurring), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (recurring), "Billions" (recurring), "House of Cards," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Elementary," "Madam Secretary," "Blue Bloods," "Shades of Blue," "The Knick," "Person of Interest," "Unforgettable," "American Odyssey" and "Forever."

Camila Canó-Flaviá (Secretary): Camila Canó-Flaviá is making her Broadway debut in Network. She would like to thank all of those who made this dream a reality. Off-Broadway: Dance Nation (Playwrights Horizons). Regional: My Jane (Chester Theatre). TV: "Madam Secretary," "Orange Is the New Black." B.F.A.: Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers University.

Eric Chayefsky (ELA Member): Eric Chayefksy is an actor/writer who graduated from the University of Mary Washington with a degree in Theatre. After graduation, Eric started pursuing a career in acting in New York City. Since starting his career, he has acted on stage in an Off-Off-Broadway production of King Lear playing the role of Cornwall as well as multiple original and Shakespearean productions at the American Theatre of Actors. Most recently, Eric was cast as the lead in a short film that won Best Ensemble Cast at the 2018 DC 48 Hour Film Project. Fans of reenactment television may have seen him on Discovery ID's television series "Stalked: Someone's Watching." Eric is a native of New York City, and while in high school studied acting with veteran stage and film performer Danton Stone.

Gina Daniels (Technician): Broadway: All the Way. Off-Broadway: Building the Wall, Displaced, Zona. Regional: Oregon Shakespeare Festival (company member for 10 seasons), Paper Mill Playhouse, Arena Stage, Studio Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Center Stage, Syracuse Stage, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Arden Theatre, TheatreWorks, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Portland Center Stage, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Shakespeare Santa Cruz, Geva Theatre Center, Delaware Theatre Company, Milwaukee Repertory Theater. TV: "Orange Is the New Black," "High Maintenance."

Nicholas Guest (Technician): Nicholas Guest did his first play opposite Maureen Stapleton in a summer tour of The Gingerbread Lady. He then worked at the Berkshire Theatre Festival, did numerous plays Off-Broadway and in Los Angeles including Cesar and Ruben directed by Ed Begley, Jr. His films include Trading Places, The Long Riders,Appointment with Death (with Peter Ustinov and John Gielgud) and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus). He was Professor Elliot on the multi-cam series "USA High" for three years. Recently he performed his one-man show Finding Nick at the Zephyr Theatre in L.A. and at 54 Below in New York. He plays the Russian president on "Madam Secretary" in addition to being a busy voice-over actor, and is currently the British robot on "MacGyver." He studied with William Hickey and Stella Adler. He is married to the gifted actress-advocate-filmmaker Pamela Guest and is incredibly proud of their children.

Joe Paulik (Technician): Off-Broadway credits include Love and Money (Signature Theatre), Stupid F#%*ing Bird (The Pearl Theatre), P.S. Jones and the Frozen City (New Ohio Theatre), Timon of Athens (Public Theater), A Feminine Ending (Playwrights Horizons), The Sporting Life (Vineyard Theatre), Measure for Measure (45 Bleecker Street Theater). His regional credits include Annie Baker's John (American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco), Bad Jews (Studio Theatre [Helen Hayes Award nomination]); The Power of Duff (Geffen Playhouse, Huntington Theatre [IRNE Award nomination]); The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Twelfth Night(Hartford Stage); Moonchildren (Berkshire Theatre Group, dir. Karen Allen); Major Barbara (Guthrie Theater); Old Wicked Songs(Westport Country Playhouse); Eurydice, Cabaret & Main, and Kilroy Was Here (Williamstown Theatre Festival). His television credits include "Guiding Light," "The Good Wife" and "Person of Interest." Mr. Paulik holds an M.F.A. from New York University's Graduate Acting program.

Susannah Perkins (Barbara Schlesinger): Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: The Low Road (Public Theater), The Wolves (Lincoln Center/The Playwrights Realm), The Rape of the Sabine Women (The Playwrights Realm). Other N.Y.: Sisters on the Ground (Clubbed Thumb/Playwrights Horizons Theater School), Every Angel Is Brutal (Clubbed Thumb). Regional: Night of the Iguana (A.R.T.), The Wolves (New York Stage and Film). TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Film: Enclosure (upcoming at the Park Avenue Armory). Obie and Drama Desk awards. B.F.A.: NYU Tisch.

Victoria Sendra (Camera Person 2): Victoria Sendra is a filmmaker (producer, director, cinematographer and editor) whose work is inspired by the way an active camera captures movement on the two-dimensional plane that is film. For the past two years, she worked at Red Creek Productions, where she produced 8 TV spots and 2 documentaries. Independently, she has produced videos for Steinway & Sons and SoulCycle, filmed music videos with Source Material Collective for Nini Julia Bang, Soléy, JFDR, Johanna Warren, and Jodie Landau + Wild Up. She has documented Of Light directed by Samantha Shay at Tjarnarbíó, "Robert Ashley-Vidas Perfects" at the Whitney Museum, Movement Research at the Judson Church, Faye Driscoll Group at Danspace Project, and Catherine Galasso's Fall of the Rebel Angels at The Watermill Center. Sendra's dance films have been presented at Anthology Film Archives, Lincoln Center, The Getty Museum, Village East Cinema, The University of Michigan and REDCAT. She has hosted dance film screenings and workshops for the Movement Invention Project and Pentacle Movement Media, and was recently interviewed about her work with drones for the Drone Girl blog. Sendra graduated from the California Institute of the Arts (2012) with a B.F.A. in Film/Video and a minor in Creative Writing.

Henry Stram (Continuity Announcer): Broadway: Junk, The Elephant Man (also Theatre Royal Haymarket, London), Inherit the Wind, The Crucible (2002), Titanic. Recent Off-Broadway: The Hairy Ape (Park Avenue Armory), The School for Scandal (Red Bull Theater), Posterity (Atlantic Theater Company), Fly by Night (Playwrights Horizons), Antony and Cleopatra (Public Theater and Royal Shakespeare Company, Stratford-on-Avon), The Cradle Will Rock (Encores! Off-Center), Charles Ives Take Me Home (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater). TV: "Smash," "The Americans," "White Collar," "Law & Order." Film: Ben Is Back, Angelica, Submission, Irrational Man,Cradle Will Rock, The Grey Zone. Henry is a graduate of the Juilliard School Drama Division and the recipient of an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence.

Bill Timoney (Director): Bill Timoney appeared in both the Broadway and the HBO film versions of All The Way. He played Senator Royce in the SyFy Channel's TV series "12 Monkeys." NY audiences have also seen Bill onstage Off-Broadway in The Irish Curse at the Soho Playhouse and Picking Palin at the New York International Fringe Festival. Other TV: "Orange Is the New Black," "Mr. Robot," "The Good Cop."

Joseph Varca (Camera Person 1): Joseph Varca is a writer, actor and filmmaker based in New York. He is the co-writer of the musical The Village of Vale, which premiered at Lincoln Center in 2017 and was a resident artist at the New Victory Theater LabWorks Program at the New Victory Theater for the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons, a guest artist of the 2017 Lincoln Center Education's Summer Forum and recently attended a residency at the Bethany Arts Community in Ossining, New York. Recent work in theater includes Off-Broadway: Pentecost and Monster (Potomac Theatre Project); LoveSick or Things That Don't Happen (Project Y Theatre, 59E59); MacRune's Guevara (St. Clement's). Other: N.Y. premieres of Cutby Crystal Skillman and Song for a Future Generation by Joe Tracz. Film/TV: "American Genius" (National Geographic Channel); Bastards of Young; "Listen, My Children" (Chiller Network), Bristel Goodman (Palm Springs International Film Festival). He cofounded Redux Productions, whose work in theater and film has been seen at the New York International Fringe Festival (Amerika - Best Ensemble Award and I Was Tom Cruise - Outstanding Play Award), the Tribeca Film Festival and the Austin Film Festival. He is a graduate of Middlebury College.

Nicole Villamil (Sheila): Queens (Lincoln Center Theater); Mud (Boundless Theatre Company); Shakespeare's R&J (Hangar Theatre); De Profundis (PlayMakers Repertory Company); The Rose Tattoo (WilliamstownTheatre Festival); Hamlet, The Hunchback of Seville, The Love of the Nightingale (Trinity Repertory Company). Education: M.F.A.: Brown/Trinity Repertory Company; B.A.: University of Pennsylvania.

Jeena Yi (Technician): Jeena Yi is thrilled to make her Broadway debut with this incredible cast and crew! Recent credits include Somebody's Daughter (Second Stage Uptown); The Rape of the Sabine Women by Grace B. Matthias (Playwrights Realm); Vietgone and The Winter's Tale (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). TV/film: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Succession" (HBO), "Manifest" (NBC). M.F.A.: Columbia University. Special thanks to her family, friends, HCKR and SirenSong team, and especially her Lightbulb.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

