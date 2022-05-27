Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MJ's Myles Frost

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Myles Frost!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Myles Frost

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Show: MJ the Musical

Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!

Myles on MJ: "It's been one of the most humbling experiences of my life. I've been introduced to so many different things...it's been an amazing honor."

Watch below as Myles tells us more about what this nomination means to him!