Medium Travis Holp to Bring LIFE AFTERLIFE Tour to Broadway Comedy Club

World-renowned medium and author Travis Holp brings his nationwide Life Afterlife Tour to New York City for one night only at Broadway Comedy Club on Sunday, October 4. Blending live evidential mediumship with heartfelt storytelling, humor and moments of unexpected connection, Holp invites audiences to experience an evening exploring love, loss and the possibility that our relationships continue beyond this life.

At the center of Life Afterlife are live audience readings. Holp connects with audience members and shares specific memories, details and messages he says come from their loved ones in Spirit. Because he never knows who will come through, every performance is completely different.

Holp describes himself as highly sensitive and intuitive from childhood, although it took years before he understood those experiences as mediumship. His path changed when he began intentionally exploring his abilities and receiving specific information about people who had died that he says he could not otherwise have known.

That journey also inspired Holp's debut book, which explores grief, healing, mediumship and the afterlife through personal stories and readings. Since its release, Holp says he has heard from readers who found comfort in its pages and others who recognized intuitive experiences of their own. While the subject matter can be emotional, Holp emphasizes that Life Afterlife is far from somber. Laughter is an important part of his performances.

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