The NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) has announced the line-ups and locations for their 2021 Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest. Presented this year for the first time in festival format, the ongoing series has brought free local theater productions to New Yorkers in neighborhoods throughout the city since 2015.

Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest is a series of Off- and Off-Off-Broadway theatrical performances running from September 29th through October 3rd at various locations throughout the five boroughs, and comes on the heels of Broadway's official reopening weekend. The five-day festival aims to shine a light on and provide work for local performing artists while offering free entertainment to New Yorkers in neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic.

Performance highlights include Off Broadway's STOMP and Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation, performances by The Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe, known for their music and dance numbers from the start of the Pandemic that provided work for performing artists and brought creative life to the near deserted city streets, as well as concert versions of current or new Off-Off Broadway musicals, including works curated by The Bushwick Starr and Pregones/PRTT.

Each two-hour performance will take place at a designated Department of Transportation Plaza, Open Street or Open Culture location, which leverages an existing NYC program that allows communities to embrace new public spaces and support small businesses. The performances will feature, in addition to a combination of theatrical elements, musicians playing Jazz and Dominican Rock Fusion, tap dancers, singers, circus performers, female Brazilian drummers and LatinX dance troupes. And don't be surprised if a special guest or two shows up!

Full performance details and schedules can be found HERE



Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment presents

Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest

Free Outdoor Performances

Sept. 29 - Oct. 3, 2021

nyc.gov/OffBwayBoros