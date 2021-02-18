Mayor's Office Announces Spring 2021 MADE IN NY Talks
Panel discussions include “International Women's Day: Celebrating Female Leadership” & “Call My Agent: Launch a Creative Career.”
The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment announced the first two Spring 2021 virtual "Made in NY" Talks, which are starting next week.
"Call My Agent: Launch a Creative Career" takes places Tuesday, February 23 and "International Women's Day: Celebrating Female Leadership" is taking place on Monday, March 8.
Presented in partnership with the Center for Communication, the "Made in NY" Talks series brings together industry leaders to share insight, information and news with New Yorkers looking to work in media and entertainment.
Attendees are encouraged to register in advance on the Center for Communication website. All talks are free and open to the public. Previous "Made in NY" Talks can be viewed on MOME's website.
Call My Agent: Launch a Creative Career
Tuesday, February 23, 6:00 pm ET on Zoom
Agents from film, television, music, journalism and publishing share how they discover top talent, take a collaborative approach to serving their clients, and what it takes to jump-start a career in this fast-paced, dynamic field.
- Kara Baker, Talent Manager, Avalon
- Regina Brooks, Founder and President, Serendipity Literary Agency
- Ben Schildkraut, Music Touring Agent, Creative Artists Agency
- Jaia Thomas, Sports and Entertainment Attorney; Founder, Diverse Representation
Moderator: Claire Atkinson, Chief Media Correspondent, Insider
Register for the "Call My Agent: Launch a Creative Career" "Made in NY" Talk here.
International Women's Day: Celebrating Female Leadership
Monday, March 8, 6:00 pm ET on Zoom
A celebration of women's achievements and a conversation with leading female media leaders on how they've overcome obstacles and advanced their careers, why female leadership is more important than ever, and advice to empower the next generation.
- Anne del Castillo, Commissioner, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment
- Danielle Carney, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution
- Yrthya Dinzey-Flores, Culture and Operations Chief, Open Society Foundation's US Program
- Savalle Sims, General Counsel, Discovery Inc.
Moderator: Raeshem Nijhon, Founder and Executive Producer, Culture.HouseRegister for the "International Women's Day: Celebrating Female Leadership" "Made in NY" Talk here.