Mayor's Office Announces Spring 2021 MADE IN NY Talks 

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment announced the first two Spring 2021 virtual "Made in NY" Talks, which are starting next week.

"Call My Agent: Launch a Creative Career" takes places Tuesday, February 23 and "International Women's Day: Celebrating Female Leadership" is taking place on Monday, March 8.

Presented in partnership with the Center for Communication, the "Made in NY" Talks series brings together industry leaders to share insight, information and news with New Yorkers looking to work in media and entertainment.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance on the Center for Communication website. All talks are free and open to the public. Previous "Made in NY" Talks can be viewed on MOME's website.

Call My Agent: Launch a Creative Career

Tuesday, February 23, 6:00 pm ET on Zoom

Agents from film, television, music, journalism and publishing share how they discover top talent, take a collaborative approach to serving their clients, and what it takes to jump-start a career in this fast-paced, dynamic field.

Kara Baker, Talent Manager, Avalon

Regina Brooks, Founder and President, Serendipity Literary Agency

Ben Schildkraut, Music Touring Agent, Creative Artists Agency

Jaia Thomas, Sports and Entertainment Attorney; Founder, Diverse Representation

Moderator: Claire Atkinson, Chief Media Correspondent, Insider

Register for the "Call My Agent: Launch a Creative Career" "Made in NY" Talk here.

International Women's Day: Celebrating Female Leadership

Monday, March 8, 6:00 pm ET on Zoom

A celebration of women's achievements and a conversation with leading female media leaders on how they've overcome obstacles and advanced their careers, why female leadership is more important than ever, and advice to empower the next generation.

Anne del Castillo, Commissioner, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment

Danielle Carney, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution

Yrthya Dinzey-Flores, Culture and Operations Chief, Open Society Foundation's US Program

Savalle Sims, General Counsel, Discovery Inc.

Moderator: Raeshem Nijhon, Founder and Executive Producer, Culture.House