Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Lady Gaga & More Nominated for 30th Annual Webby Awards
Winners of the 30th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) has unveiled the Nominees for the 30th Annual Webby Awards, honoring excellence on the Internet. This year’s Nominees include organizations such as PBS, Spotify and Audible, and public figures including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, KATSEYE, Jimmy Kimmel, Timothée Chalamet, Rosalía, and more.
All Nominees are eligible to win the Internet’s two most prestigious awards: The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted on by the online community. Voting for The Webby People’s Voice Awards is open now at here through April 16, 2026 at 11:59pm PDT.
For the last three decades, the Webby Awards have celebrated excellence on the Internet by recognizing and celebrating the people and ideas pushing mediums forward. Each year, the event champions those pushing digital creativity forward, ensuring the internet is more accessible for all, and spotlighting the Webby Awards’ tradition: five-word acceptance speeches.
Notable podcast nominees include Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, and Las Culturistas. Overall social nominee highlights include National Gallery of Art’s “The Museum Rizzler,” Heated Rivalry’s social channels, Shop Cats, Sinners Theatrical Social Campaign, Track Star, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Stagebound series on Great Performances also received a nomination.
Winners of the 30th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and celebrated at a special 30th anniversary awards ceremony hosted by Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian and The Daily Show correspondent Josh Johnson on Monday, May 11, 2026 in New York City.
Take a look at the highlights below. For a complete list of Nominees and to vote for the People’s Voice Awards, visit vote.webbyawards.com.
30TH ANNUAL WEBBY NOMINEE HIGHLIGHTS:
Best Use of Earned Media, Media Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
The Death of Duo - Duolingo
Panera Croissant Clutch - 72andSunny
Steph Curry Shoots the Moon - Known
Bet on Kendall - OBB Media & Fanatics Studios
e.l.f. x Sailing with Phoenix - e.l.f. Beauty
Politics & Advocacy, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
Zohran for NYC (New York City Mayoral Primary) - Melted Solids
The Final Exam - BBDO Chicago
NYC Votes x Mad Realities - Hollywood IQ
Gavin Newsom: @GavinNewsom - LaMont Digital
Poder Latinx North Carolina - Desconsiderados - Mundial Media
Best B2B Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
Centivo "How Dare We" - territorial
Webflow's AI Guy - neuemotion
Microsoft - Yours to Build - Code and Theory
Ramp's Brian Baumgartner Box Stunt - Ramp
Wake Up With Craig - BBDO New York
Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
OURA - Give Us The Finger - nice&frank
The Relief Rider - The Martin Agency
Louder Than Cancer - Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab
The Swedish Prescription - Weber Shandwick
Find out what you’re made of. - Autumn Communications
Brand Strategy, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
YouTube Rickrolls the Internet for 20th Birthday Celebration - We Are Social North America
Mammut - Give mountainwear the life it deserves - DEPT®
Adolescent Content x Ipsy: I Play Beauty - Adolescent Content
The Swedish Prescription - Weber Shandwick
Food Deserves Pepsi - BBDO New York
B2B, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
Bye Bye Dongle - Logitech - Logitech
From Invisible to Indispensable: Reframing Maternal Health Through B2B Content - Hello Helio
Rewind it Back Think - mojo, Inc.
Vast: The Next Giant Leap - Vast, Inc
The Next Chapter - Casual Films
Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
LinkedIn - The Mom B.A. - R/GA
Nat Geo x Costa Sunglasses - Disney CreativeWorks
The Mind Set - Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab
Sorry - Droga5 London
How Ya Travellin'? - Keep Left
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
Kyle F*cking Connor - Courage
What's Next? with LeBron James - Amazon
Bet on Kendall - OBB Media & Fanatics Studios
Stranger Things Season 5 Campaign - Game Seven
Absolut Tabasco - Wieden+Kennedy London
Best Viral PR Campaign, PR Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
The Dr Pepper Jingle - Deutsch
Bet on Kendall - OBB Media & Fanatics Studios
Eau de Croissant - A fragrance by Lidl - Coolr
Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss - Made You Feel
The Death of Duo - Duolingo
Video Ad Longform, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
The Unanswered Children - Accenture Song Brand Denmark A/S
Facebook "Secret Santa" - Droga5, part of Accenture Song
Human Grade (Taxider My Family) - Good Behavior
Imagine That, Frankenstein - Park Pictures
A Spicy But Not Too Spicy Plumber, Björn Rühmann - SMUGGLER
Products & Services, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
A Tale As Old As Websites - Squarespace
Five Star Theater Starring Benedict Cumberbatch - Amazon
Expedition Impossible, Benji Weinstein - SMUGGLER
Someday - TBWA Media Arts Lab
Downy's Almost Scandalously Soft Stories - Saatchi & Saatchi
Game or Application, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
The Final Exam - BBDO Chicago
The Roblox Unbox - SERVICEPLAN GERMANY
One Battle After Another: The REVOLUTION - Sawhorse Productions
KFC 11 Secrets - m ss ng p eces
The World’s Hardest Captcha - Loop
Launch or Drop, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
NikeSKIMS Spring '26 Campaign featuring Blackpink's LISA - Karla Otto
Ricola Scarf - Tombras
Venmo Taco Bellt - 72andSunny
Filet O Fish Facebook Society - Leo UK
Fractional Window Shopping - Ogilvy Canada
Belonging & Inclusion, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
Defy the Storm - Vladimir Jones
Re:framing Mentorship - SixDegrees.org
HBO Max Pride 2025: Trixie Mattel Gay HBO Max Song - HBO Max
Face the Difference - BDG
How to Raise Adults - SHE Media
Creative Tools, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)
Flow - Google
Sora 2 for Sora 2 by Sora 2 - OpenAI
Stitch by Google - Google
Suno - The Untold
ElevenLabs Creative Platform - ElevenLabs
Consumer Application, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)
Google Gemini Marketing Site - Google
Amazon introduces agentic Health AI assistant for simpler, personalized, and more actionable health care - Amazon
Advisor: Warby Parker’s styling expertise paired with the power of AI - Kettle Solutions LLC
McAfee’s Scam Detector - McAfee
BestInterest Coparenting App - BestInterest, Inc
Data Visualization & Reporting, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)
Language Explorer - Hook
FRnD Insights: realtime AI marketing consultancy - FRnD
Boomtown Unboxed - Hyper-personalised festival aftermovies for every unique visitor - Monks
ROAM-AI - Wolfpack Digital
Aily Labs - Aily Labs
Energy & Sustainability, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)
ClimateGPT 3+ - ClimateGPT Foundation / Erasmus.AI
Beewise's BeeHome™ - Beewise
Tapestry: using AI to build a more resilient & reliable electric grid - Tapestry
ON.energy AI - ON.energy
Groundbreaking Climate Video Powered by Real-Time Data - Huge
Best AI Agent, AI Features & Innovation (AI)
Opal - Google
G42.ai - R/GA
Google's Agentic Checkout - "Buy for me" with Price tracking - Google
Deductive AI - Method Communications
You.com’s ARI: the most intelligent, accurate deep research agent - Six Eastern
Best Product or Service, AI Features & Innovation (AI)
Claude Code - Anthropic
Particle - Particle
Flow by Google - Google
Google NotebookLM - Google
AI Arbitrator - American Arbitration Association
Best Use of AI Voice & Conversational Interface, AI Features & Innovation (AI)
ElevenLabs Agents Platform - ElevenLabs
Krisp is the infrastructure that makes conversational AI usable at scale - Krisp.ai
VoiceAI by EliseAI - Aircover PR for EliseAI
T-Mobile’s AI Assistant - T-Mobile
Project Jade - a Peridot embodied AI experience - Niantic Spatial, Inc.
Experimental & Innovation, AI Features & Innovation (AI)
Touch: Beyond Vision - AI for Blind - Carveco LTD
Internet Storm Tracker (GUDEA) - GUDEA
Carpe Diem Creative Intelligence Dept. - Carpe Diem Creative Agency
My First Voice - Monks
MiroMind.ai - MiroMind.ai
Travel, Transportation & Hospitality, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)
Waymo | Safety Hub - Waymo
Reinventing Travel with HTS Assist - Hopper and HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions)
Qatar Museums AI Tour (QM AI Tour) - Qatar Museums
Réno — Luxembourg Airport’s AI Concierge - Arhs Cube S.A.
Drive Stories - ZeroSixty
Best Creator-to-Creator Collaboration, Creator Excellence (Creators)
Try Guys Try Ghost Hunting - The Try Guys (2nd Try LLC)
Ask It Anyway - Uncommon
Dancing Weatherman X CORTIS collab - SOCIAL SIMPATICO LLC
Quest for the Impossible - Portal A
Veritasium, featuring Tom Brady. The biggest misconception in football - Electrify Video Partners
Best Prank, Stunt or Activation, Creator Excellence (Creators)
Cardi B - "AM I THE DRAMA?' Album Content - 300/AMG
J.C. Carter - Kensington Grey
Delivery Man Falls for Grandma’s Prank - Getti Show LLC
Back to the Future Garden Railroad - Bungalow Heaven Railroad
Nick Pro - Viral Nation
Creator/Influencer Partnership or Collaboration - Brand, Creator Business (Creators)
Toast x Keith Lee "It's the Little Things" - neuemotion
Planet Fitness - New Year's Eve - Movers+Shakers
Booking.com - This Guy Books - We Are Social Amsterdam
Full Bush Summer - The Martin Agency
W PRESENTS: The Retreat - Marriott
Multi-Creator Campaign, Creator Business (Creators)
InStyle's "The Intern" Series - People Inc.
The Community Wears Gap - Buttermilk
Where Are You Going? - Uncommon
Alexis Williams and Aidan Kohn-Murphy — @Creators4Zohran - Gallaher Group Management & Advisory
LIV Golf’s The Duels - Oust
Best Community Engagement, Creator Excellence (Creators)
The @MeetCutesNYC Universe - Palette Media
Justin Bieber Livestream on Twitch - StagePilot
Shop Cats - Hollywood IQ
Astronaut Mom Takes on the TSA - and Wins - TheSpaceGal Company Inc
The Nursery Nurse: Ofsted Storyline - WE CREATE POPULAR
Newsletter or Written Series, Creator Business (Creators)
No Mercy / No Malice - Prof G Media
Kirbie Johnson - Outshine Talent
The Publish Press / Colin & Samir - align PR
MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories - Ballen Studios
Chris Colombo - Brighter Path
Sports, General Creator (Creators)
Rabid Fans - Rabid Fans
Katie Feeney - Snapchat
The Trauma Behind the KO. Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dynamo Health
Coach RAC - Outshine Talent
Boardroom - The Lede Company
Best Longform Video, Creator Excellence (Creators)
What does Palantir actually do? - Morning Brew Inc
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Apalachee HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Team, Attends First Home Game - Seven Bucks Marketing
Flying the U-2 Spy Plane 70,000 Feet to the Edge of Space - SE Media
Can I Turn MrBeast Into A MasterChef? - Nick DiGiovanni - align PR
Veritasium - Electrify Video Partners
Fitness, Health & Wellness, General Creator (Creators)
Joel Bervell - The ‘Medical Mythbuster’ - Kensington Grey
Chloe Ting - Chloe Ting
I Shaved My Vag For This - KATIE Thompson & Soul People Productions
Rena Malik, MD - Rena Malik, MD
growwithjo - growwithjo
Podcast, General Creator (Creators)
Steven Bartlett - R. Agency
One Nightstand - Bustle
Silver Linings with The Old Gays - iHeartMedia
Jay Shetty - On Purpose
Jake Shane - PASS THAT PUSS Inc.
Art, Culture & Music, General Creator (Creators)
Alex Warren - Odd Projects
Arianna Cabrera - Artist - Whalar Group Ltd
CG5 - CG5 Music
Thoughts Become Things - SJD World Ltd
Audrey Chou.Studio - Audrey Chou.Studio
Most Viral, Creator Excellence (Creators)
Cardi B - "AM I THE DRAMA?' Album Content - 300/AMG
Vanessa Van Edwards | Science of People Viral Teachings - Science of People
Motherhood, From the Very First Steps - Fluffy Feather Farm
Cheryl Porter - Cheryl Porter Vocal Method
Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Competition - Pufferfish Studio
Best Duo or Group, Creator Excellence (Creators)
Colin & Samir - align PR
Smosh - Motiv
The Siu Siblings (RJ, Jalin & Kina): Dynamic Comedy & Sibling Content Creators - Whalar Group Ltd
Trixie & Katya - Producer Entertainment Group
Rhett & Link - Mythical
Best Series: Longform, Creator Excellence (Creators)
AntsCanada - AntsCanada
Track Star - Track Star
Exploring All 350 NYC Neighborhoods as a Native New Yorker - N/A
Hank Green - Ask Hank Anything - Complexly
Soirée School - To Be Hosted
Best Community Experience, Games Excellence (Games)
Pokémon GO - Burson
Overwatch 2: Spotlight Community Management & War Room - Mutiny
Phasmophobia - Swipe Right
Hello Kitty Island Adventure - fortyseven communications
Warframe - Digital Extremes
Kids & Family, Games General (Games)
LEGO® Party! - Fictions
Planet Pigeon - PBS Nature / The WNET Group
Hello Kitty Island Adventure - fortyseven communications
Mission US: Spirit of a Nation - The WNET Group
LEGO® VOYAGERS - Tara Bruno PR
Best Music/Sound Design, Games Excellence (Games)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Tinsley PR
The Outer Worlds 2 - Obsidian Entertainment
Battlefield 6 - Tara Bruno PR
DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH - Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Split Fiction - fortyseven communications
Scripted (Fiction), Shows (Podcasts)
DC High Volume: Batman - Realm
Red For REVOLUTION - Red For Revolution
The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery - Audible
Calm Sleep Stories - Calm, Inc
Buzz: The Man & The Moon - iHeartMedia
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Podcasts)
The Rest Is History: The Complete History of The Beatles with Tom Holland and Conan O Brian - Goalhanger
The Bowen Yang/Matt Rogers X SESAME STREET X NBC Olympics Crossover Event - iHeartPodcasts
Not Gonna Lie, with Kylie Kelce "My Disney Spectacular" from Walt Disney World, Episode 43 - Disney Experiences
The Story of Woman in Kenya, with Orchid Project - The Story of Woman
Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast - Treefort Media
Best Host, Features (Podcasts)
Good Hang with Amy Poehler - Kovert Creative
Next Question with KATIE Couric - KATIE Couric Media
The Mel Robbins Podcast - Best Host - SiriusXM
Baby, This is Keke Palmer - Wondery
Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky - Wondery
Lifestyle, Shows (Podcasts)
We Can Do Hard Things - Silver Tribe Media
Coffee Convos Podcast - KILLR Network
Food Network Obsessed - Food Network
Bookmarked by Reese's Book Club - iHeartMedia
Nice Talk with Nikki Ogunnaike - Future PLC
Sports, Shows (Podcasts)
Pablo Torre Finds Out - Meadowlark Media
All The Smoke - All The Smoke Productions
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce - Wondery
Bussin’ With The Boys - Hirsch Leatherwood
7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony - Metro PR
Best Video Podcast, Features (Podcasts)
Good Hang with Amy Poehler - Kovert Creative
The Mel Robbins Podcast - 143 Studios, Inc.
That Was Us - Rabbit Grin Productions
Only Murders in the Building: Official Podcast - Hulu Originals
21 Questions w/ Madison Tevlin - by coastal inc.
Interview or Talk Show - News, Business & Society, Shows (Podcasts)
On with Kara Swisher - Vox Media
The Assignment with Audie Cornish - CNN
My First Million - HubSpot
The Diary Of A CEO - R. Agency
Not Another CEO Podcast - Ringmaster B2B Podcasting
Interview or Talk Show - Entertainment & Culture, Shows (Podcasts)
Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim - Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim
All There Is with Anderson Cooper - CNN
Office Ladies - Audacy
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard - Wondery
Baby, This is Keke Palmer - Wondery
Best Co-Hosts, Features (Podcasts)
SmartLess - SiriusXM
Sibling Rivalry - Studio71
The Pivot Podcast - The Pivot Podcast
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce - Wondery
The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast - Rabbit Grin Productions
Belonging & Inclusion, Individual Episode (Podcasts)
Handsome with Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin - Headgum
UNDISTRACTED with Brittany Packnett Cunningham - The Meteor
The Anti-Trans Hate Machine - Trans Lash Media
Driving All Night: The Relentless Rise of Brooke Goff - Rankings.io
Rebel Girls Get to Know - Rebel Girls
Comedy, Individual Episode (Podcasts)
Paul Rudd 3.0 on TYSO - TYSO Productions
On Par with Maury Povich Podcast/Kathy Griffin Talks About Being The Most Hated Woman In America in 1-On-1 Interview With Maury - A Better Life Media
Wisecrack - Tenderfoot TV
The Nightly - Hatch
When The Cops Say No, We Say Yes - A step too far productions
Best Video Podcast Host, Features (Podcasts)
The Don Lemon Show - Lemon Media Network
Seen on the Screen with Jacqueline Coley - We Are Social North America
This Is Gavin Newsom - Independent
In THE TEST Kitchen - America's Test Kitchen
Take Your Shoes Off - TYSO Productions
Best Live Podcast Recording, Features (Podcasts)
On Purpose with Jay Shetty - On Purpose
Eva Guzman: You Are Enough | Women, Ambition, & Reinvention in Law - MMO Media, LLC
Surface Level Live - Surface Level
Crime Junkie Live on Tour - Audiochuck
The Magic of Mushrooms with Kacey Musgraves and Paul Stamets - Sing For Science
Featured Guest, Individual Episode (Podcasts)
Michelle Obama Reveals All: Life-Changing Lessons on Fear, Faith & Hope - The Jamie Kern Lima Show - The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Aspire with Emma Grede - Audacy
Skip Intro - Netflix
One Song - Hartbeat
Mark Ruffalo Says ‘Boycott, Divest, Sanction, and Prosecute’ Israel - Zeteo
Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)
The Museum Rizzler - National Gallery of Art
The Wright Parking Ticket - The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History Museum
Vic Mensa: Orange Tree Series - Vic Mensa
Etsy - Organic Social - Etsy
Make It Like Martha - MarthaStewart.com - Better Homes & Gardens
Best AR Filter or Immersive Experience, Social Features (Social)
Moon Punch - Goodby Silverstein & Partners
color e.l.f.nalysis - Movement Strategy
Gladiator II / Enter The AR-ena - BOND Creative LLC.
Wicked: Shizify Me Generator - Addison Interactive
A Minecraft Movie Hologram Box + Lenses - Warner Bros.
Events & Live Streams, Social Video Short Form (Social)
Justin Bieber Livestream on Twitch - StagePilot
NFL on YouTube: The São Paulo Game - We Are Social North America
Opposites Attack - Wieden+Kennedy
Shot on iPhone - Dua Lipa - TBWA Media Arts Lab
Northeastern University Commencement 2025 Event Coverage - Northeastern University
Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)
Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series) - Jennifer Garner
Backstreet Boys - Millennium 2.0 Residency Sphere + Germany Residency Marketing - Crowd Surf
Ron Funches - Block Party
Jimmy Kimmel Social - 42West
This Month On Social - The Kelly Clarkson Show
Food & Drink, General Social (Social)
Mythical Kitchen - Mythical
Can 8 Cultures Make One Sandwich? | Sandwich Club Jackson Heights - TheFull-Half
Chili's | Triple Dipper Virality - Chili's Grill & Bar
Food Network Socials - Food Network
Get Cookin' - People Inc.
Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez - Best Social, Fashion & Beauty - Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Tory Burch Social - Tory Burch
Diamond Divas - Shahla Karimi LLC / Diamond Divas LLC
Popsugar Beauty - Popsugar
Who What Wear - Future PLC
Entertainment, General Social (Social)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Bravo TV Social Media - Deep Focus Agency
The Muppets 70th Anniversary Celebration - Disney
Heated Rivalry Social - Bell Media
Sony Instagram Channel - Sony
Education & Science, Social Campaigns (Social)
NASA's Webb Telescope and the Universe: Using social media to connect us all - NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Digital Well-Being on SESAME STREET - Sesame Workshop
Walking With Dinosaurs Social Campaign - PBS
Fat Bear Week - Katmai National Park
Immigration TV - Immigration TV
Television & Film, General Social (Social)
Jimmy Kimmel Live Social - 42West
South Park Social - Comedy Central
Heated Rivalry Social - Bell Media
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert social media presence - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
A Minecraft Movie Theatrical Social Campaign - Warner Bros.
How-To, Explainer, & DIY, Social Video Short Form (Social)
YouTuber VS Real Carpenter - Bully Media Inc
Mini Katana - Mini Katana LLC
Delta Air Lines' Travel With Confidence Series - Delta Air Lines
The Brain Docs’ 5 Tips to Limit Microplastics - AARP Studios
The Electoral College – Explained - CBS News
Best Social Video Series - Shortform, Social Features (Social)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Digital Originals - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Unrivaled 101 - Unrivaled Basketball League
How To Capri - Wieden+Kennedy London
Nat Geo's 30 Seconds of Baby Animals - National Geographic
Sinners Theatrical Social Campaign - Warner Bros.
Television & Film, Social Campaigns (Social)
Stranger Things: One Last Rewatch - Netflix
The Righteous Gemstones - Season 4 Social Campaign - BOND Creative LLC.
Toy Story's 30th Anniversary - The Walt Disney Company
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Social Campaign - Part 4
Weapons Theatrical Social Campaign - Warner Bros.
Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Campaigns (Social)
Yahoo - The Touch Grass Keyboard - Conscious Minds
Google x Wicked For Good: The Magic of Choice - Wasserman
The Beatles Anthology 2025 - Versus Creative
Loctite's Museum of Second Chances - Kill Boring Dead
Launching Taylor Swift's Fate of Ophelia on YouTube - We Are Social North America
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Social Features (Social)
Tracking Bad Bunny - DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Disney x F1 at Las Vegas Grand Prix - Disney
The Masked Singer | Where Partnerships Take Center Stage - FOX Entertainment
Sesame Street Comes To Netflix - Netflix
Superman + Spotify Collaboration (Superman Official Playlist) - Warner Bros.
Best Community or Fan Engagement - Media/Entertainment, Social Features (Social)
Tracking Bad Bunny - DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Heated Rivalry: Hudson Williams vs. Connor Storrie - Razorfish
When Fandom Leads: Law & Order: SVU on TikTok - NBC Entertainment
Kellyoke Request - The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sinners Juke Joint - Warner Bros.
Events & Livestreams, Social Campaigns (Social)
Lady Gaga Monster Press Conference - Spotify
Butter Baby and LV8’s Strategic Content Rollout for LA Pop-Up - LV8
7-ELEVEn × Hot Wheels, The First Official 7-ELEVEn Car Meet - Dentsu Creative US
EDITION Hotels x Met Gala - Marriott
It's Britney, Twitch - Legacy Recordings
Music & Performance, Social Video Short Form (Social)
Step to the Mike - Fallen Media
Someday - TBWA Media Arts Lab
Nat Geo x Fred Again - National Geographic
Benson Boone - Coachella Performance with Brian May - Warner Records
GiaNina's Dance that started the JLo 'on the floor' Trend and hit over half a Billion views - Anderson Group Public Relations
Food & Drink, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
The World's #1 Sushi Restaurant That's Impossible To Book - Alvin Zhou Films
First We Feast Presents: Pro Moves (Season 3) - First We Feast
What I learned from cooking my way across a continent - TED Conferences
The Theory of Spice - Passion Point Collective
I Cooked For A Lion - Nick DiGiovanni - align PR
Business, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
I’m Building an Algorithm That Doesn’t Rot Your Brain - Patreon
CNN goes inside the shipping industry to follow THE JOURNEY of made-in-China goods - CNN
Explainomics | I tried to live a tariff-free life. Here's how it went. - Dow Jones
A bold idea to rebuild the working class - TED Conferences
You Need to Be Bored. Here's Why. - Harvard Business Review
Music, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
ABC News Studios - Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - THE UNTOLD STORY - ABC News
CHANCE THE RAPPER - RIDE | THE BOOTH - soundcloud
Park Sessions - Outside Inc.
Selena Gomez, benny blanco - I Said I Love You First... (Short Film) | Vevo Extended Play - Vevo
Does JENNIE Know Her Lyrics From Her Biggest Songs? - Variety
Music, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
adidas | Oasis - Johannes Leonardo
Severance S2 - Music to Refine to - Apple TV+
Find Your Friends - Apple
All Nighter Amazon Music 2025 Holiday Brand Campaign - Amazon Music
Spotify Jorja Smith - Hoff Studios
B2B, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
Figma Slides: All hands on deck - Figma
We Trust in Kids - Edelman
Peter Piper's Path to Perfection - Joint
The Table Read - Air
Vicarius: Cybersecurity Edutainment - Vicarius
Best Art Direction, Performance & Craft (Video & Film)
Pinterest Brand Assets - Media.Work
Everyone Has Something To Say About Shoes - Las Meninas Films
Wednesday Now Streaming - Netflix
GIVEON - “TWENTIES” (Live) | Spotify OUTSIDE in The Mojave Desert - Spotify
Badman Generation - Slick Rick Music Corp
Sports, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
More Than A Game - ACLU
New York Road Runners - m ss ng p eces
Hugo Calderano - One of One - JOOLA
Chuskit & Saldon: Frozen Dreams of Ladakh | Winter Playing Fields - Olympic Channel
Sports City USA: Where Greatness Grows Docuseries - VERB Interactive
Public Service & Activism, Series & Channels (Video & Film)
Nevertheless: The Women Changing the World - The Elevate Prize Foundation
Portraits of Protest - ACLU - ACLU
Dual: The True Cost of Care - New Disabled South
Lanterman and Friends - Public Pixels Media
Civics Made Easy - Second Peninsula
Entertainment & Music, Series & Channels (Video & Film)
NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts - NPR
LADbible Entertainment - LADbible Group
Mixtape - Digging The Greats
Stagebound - Great Performances
Coal Drops Sessions - Mercury Studios
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
GAP "Better in Denim" ft. KATSEYE - Modern Post
Reference 1832. Our Most Brilliant Failure. - Scholz & Friends Berlin GmbH
Real Ones Know - Happy Place
New Jeans - Epoch Films
The PATTERN Lounge - ATTN:
Long Form, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
The Appraisal with Pauline Chalamet | Official Short Film | Fujifilm X-H2 - Fujifilm NORTH AMERICA Corporation
Stranger Things in Search - Google
MrBeast Lab - Moose Toys
FruitHead - General Mills
The Terry Crews School of Acting for Athletes - Mother
Short Form, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
Timothée Chalamet for Cash App - Cash App
Five Star Theater Starring Benedict Cumberbatch - Amazon
A Critter Carol - TBWA Media Arts Lab
W PRESENTS: The Retreat - Marriott
Mercedes Benz FYI Radio - Clash of The Artistic Minds
Music Video, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther - Fela
Sabrina Carpenter - Tears - Modern Post
Rosalia - Berghain - CANADA
Young - Little Simz - Freenjoy
Claude - C'est La Vie - 10-Oct
Events, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites & Mobile Sites)
Kaleida - Fiddle.Digital Design Agency
Sydney Film Festival - ED.
Canva World Tour - Canva
Outside Days Festival and Summit - Outside Inc
Concerts Near You - Spotify
Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology (Websites & Mobile Sites)
Signs - DEPT®
Nasdaq's Frontiers Of The Future - Nasdaq
Ethical Interface Design - Seton Hall University
National Roundtable on Political Violence - AllSides Technologies, Inc
GoFundMe Giving Funds - GoFundMe
Entertainment, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites & Mobile Sites)
Dropbox.com/McLarenF1 Partnership Website - Dropbox
The Hollywood Reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
Ludeo® - Kue Studio
Foundation Theatres - Chook
Television Academy/Emmys - Television Academy
Best Mobile Visual Design - Aesthetic, Mobile Features & Design (Websites & Mobile Sites)
Dunes & Stars - Brand Experience - Ryze Agency UK
Up - Woolly Mammoth
2025 Metro Rewind - WHITE64
Lady Gaga - A Digital Home for a Pop Icon - Morningview
eero - Idol
Videos