Matthew Morrison, Alex Joseph Grayson, Liz Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webber On Their Shared Birthday

The concert will take place at 8 PM on March 28th.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

One of the strangest coincidences of modern musical theatre is the fact that its two foremost composers, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Stephen Sondheim, share a birthday, March 22.  To honor these men and their unparalleled contributions to the Great White Way, an array of Broadway’s brightest stars will come together to perform songs by both composers at the Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, California on March 28th.

Coming together for this one-night-only event will be Tony Award-winner Betty Buckley, Matthew Morrison, Liz Callaway, Alex Joseph Grayson (direct from the acclaimed new revival of Parade), Aaron Lazar, and Kerry O’Malley.

Stephen Sondheim was widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. He was the winner of an Academy Award, numerous Tony Awards, multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize.

Some of his other accolades include a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kennedy Center Honors (1993), the National Medal of Arts (1996), the American Academy of Arts and Letters' Gold Medal for Music (2006) and a special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre (2008).

Andrew Lloyd Webber has received a number of awards, including a knighthood in 1992, followed by a peerage for services to the arts, six Tonys, three Grammys (as well as the Grammy Legend Award), an Academy Award, 14 Ivor Novello Awards, seven Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, a Brit Award, the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors, the 2008 Classic Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and an Emmy Award. He is one of 17 people to have won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors.

Several of Andrew Lloyd Webber's songs have been widely recorded and were successful outside of their parent musicals, such as "Memory" from Cats, "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera, "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from Jesus Christ Superstar, "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita, and "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. In 2001, The New York Times referred to him as "the most commercially successful composer in history".




From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

