Matt Ross PR Rebrands as Print Shop PR and Names New Partner

The company, led by partners Matt Ross and Nicole Capatasto, was founded in 2014 under its original name.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Matt Ross PR Rebrands as Print Shop PR and Names New Partner

Matt Ross PR has officially rebranded, and will operate under the new name Print Shop PR. The company was founded in 2014 under its original name, and was led solely by Ross. Now, longtime employee Nicole Capatasto has been named partner. The announcement comes as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Print Shop's current and recent clients include: New York Theatre Workshop, The Irish Repertory Theatre, MCC Theater, What the Constitution Means to Me (Broadway, National Tour, Amazon Studios), Sweeney Todd, Classic Stage Company, Primary Stages, Pass Over, Is This A Room/Dana H., Josh Groban, The Tank, Clubbed Thumb, 59E59 Theaters, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, The Civilians, Center Theatre Group, The 24 Hour Plays, Junior Theater Festival, Fault Line Theatre, Ogunquit Theatre, Dramatists Guild, New Georges, The Sol Project, The Movement Theatre Company, LAByrinth Theatre Company, Wild Project, George Street Playhouse, INTAR, Gingold Theatrical Group, Breaking the Binary, The Fred Ebb Awards, and the TEAM.

About Matt Ross

Matt Ross (he/him) has been a press agent since 2005 and founded Matt Ross Public Relations in 2014. Prior to the formation of MRPR, he worked at The Hartman Group, Boneau/Bryan-Brown, and Keith Sherman & Associates. He has represented nearly 40 Broadway productions and hundreds of off-Broadway and regional productions.

He is also a producer through his company Stairwell Productions, where he has lead produced the Broadway productions of Is This A Room, Dana H., Pass Over, and the Tony-nominated Broadway engagement of Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, its national tour, and live capture film for Amazon. Other producing credits include the Tony Award-nominated productions of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and On The Town.

He serves as Board Chair for the Brooklyn-based theatre company The TEAM, led by Rachel Chavkin and was a longtime board member for the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM).

About Nicole Capatasto

Nicole Capatasto (she/her) began working in theater publicity at The Hartman Group before joining Matt Ross in 2014 at Matt Ross Public Relations, serving as VP, Public Relations and Account Services. Current clients include the 2023 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, as well as New York Theatre Workshop, MCC Theater, and the Irish Repertory Theatre. 


Select past credits at Matt Ross Public Relations include the Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist play What The Constitution Means Me by Heidi Schreck (Off-Broadway, Broadway, National Tour, and film); Dana H. by Lucas Hnath and starring Tony Award winner Deirdre O’Connell; Is This A Room by Tina Satter; Pass Over by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu; the 12-time Tony-nominated production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; and the Tony-nominated 2014 revival of On The Town; as well as over 30 productions at New York Theatre Workshop, including Liliana Padilla’s How To Defend Yourself, David Bowie’s Lazarus, Ivo Van Hove’s Scenes From a Marriage, Celine Song’s Endlings, Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City, Aleshea Harris’s On Sugarland, and Sam Gold’s revival of Othello.


Prior to MRPR, she represented the return production of Billy Crystal’s 700 Sundays; Holland Taylor’s Ann; War Horse; Bring It On: The Musical; Hands on a Hardbody; Romeo & Juliet; Traces; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying starring Daniel Radcliffe and later, Darren Criss and Nick Jonas; La Bête; and more. She is a graduate of Rutgers University and a member of ATPAM. 

Nicole(at)printshoppr.com



