Master Drawings New York Announces Spring Exhibitions

Master Drawings New York (MDNY), the premier U.S. drawings showcase, will take place from January 27 through February 3 in more than two dozen galleries on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The annual show, a well-established and highly anticipated event, will open with a preview day on Friday, January 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibiting galleries will feature exceptional and rare works on paper from the 15th to the 21st centuries, as well as paintings and sculpture.



Highlights will include work by William Blake, Rosa Bonheur, Pierre Bonnard, Edward Burne-Jones, Rosalba Carriera, Marcel Duchamp, On Kawara, Gustav Klimt, Pablo Picasso, Man Ray, Ed Ruscha, Kurt Schwitters, Lorenzo Baldissera Tiepolo, and J. M. W. Turner, among others.



"We are greatly impressed with the extraordinary work that will be on view at Master Drawings New York from a group of exceptional galleries that are international experts in the field,” said Christopher Bishop, President, Master Drawings New York, and Owner, Christopher Bishop Fine Art. “Collectors and institutions alike have told me that this fair is one of the most important dates on their winter calendars.”



Five new exhibitors will join Master Drawings New York 2024: Abbott and Holder, London; Donald Ellis Gallery, New York, who is showing in collaboration with David Nolan Gallery; Galerie 1900-2000, Paris and New York; Imperial Art, Paris; Lullo • Pampoulides, London; and Robilant+Voena, London and New York.



The 18th edition of Master Drawings New York will feature 26 exhibitors from New York, London, Paris, Madrid, and Brussels including: Didier Aaron, Paris, London, and New York; Abbott and Holder, London; Agnews in association with Adler Beatty, London; Ambrose Naumann Fine Art and Harry Gready, New York; Christopher Bishop Fine Art, New York; Patrick Bourne & Co., London; Colnaghi Elliot Master Drawings Ltd., London, Madrid, and New York; Marty de Cambiaire, Paris and London; Galerie 1900-2000, Paris and New York; Graham Shay 1857, New York; Nicholas Hall and W. M. Brady & Co., New York; Hazlitt Ltd., London; Imperial Art, Paris; Hans P. Kraus Jr. Fine Photographs, New York; Lullo • Pampoulides, London; Mireille Mosler Ltd., New York; Victoria Munroe Fine Art, New York; Jill Newhouse Gallery, New York; David Nolan Gallery in collaboration with Donald Ellis Gallery, New York; Stephen Ongpin Fine Art, London; Guy Peppiatt Fine Art, London; Robilant+Voena, London and New York; Shepherd W&K Galleries, New York; Robert Simon Fine Art, New York and Tuxedo Park, NY; Sprüth Magers, London, Berlin, Los Angeles, and New York; Trezza, New York.



Nicholas Hall and W. M. Brady & Co. will exhibit a recently discovered and unpublished drawing by Lorenzo Baldissera Tiepolo. A Young Man Wearing a Studio Cap, Resting His Head on His Left Hand, c. 1755, was part of a series of 10 works considered the artist's most original and expressive drawings, vividly demonstrating his technical prowess and inventiveness.



A special exhibition, Fort Marion and Beyond: Plains Indian Ledger Drawings, 1870-1910, a major survey of Plains pictographic art, will be on view at David Nolan Gallery in collaboration with Donald Ellis Gallery. The core of the exhibition is formed by a group of drawings created by Cheyenne and Kiowa warrior artists Nokkoist (Bear's Heart, 1851-1882) and Ohettoint (1852-1934) during their incarceration at Fort Marion in St. Augustine, Florida, between 1875-1878. Graphic masterworks, their historical significance is immense: drawings from Fort Marion stand at the very beginning of the widespread cultural assimilation efforts that shaped U.S. policies for almost one and a half centuries. In stark contrast to mainstream narratives, drawings from Fort Marion speak to these experiences from an Indigenous point of view.



One of Gustav Klimt's most significant public works is the monumental Beethoven Frieze fresco of 1901-1902 designed for the Secession Building in Vienna. Stephen Ongpin Fine Art is showing a large drawing, Two Female Nudes, which is part of a group of figure drawings associated with the Frieze, which honors the composer's Ninth Symphony.



Robert Simon Fine Art will show Head of a Female Saint on blue paper by Bernardino Lanino (c. 1509-1582). The elegant young saint is looking skyward, which suggests that she may either be receiving divine inspiration or is a female martyr witnessing a heavenly intervention. A similar work is in the collection of the Morgan Library & Museum in New York.



Galerie 1900-2000 is showing Pivotal, an exhibition of rare and exceptional drawings and works on paper by protagonists of the Dada and Surrealist movements. A collage by Marcel Duchamp is constructed using preparatory notes for one of his most famous works, The Bride Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors, Even (The Large Glass), 1915-1923, created as he was abandoning conventional ways of working as an artist. A gouache entitled Joy Factory, 1920, by Suzanne Duchamp will also be on view.



Christopher Bishop Fine Art will exhibit a newly discovered drawing from the 16th century. The extraordinarily rare Spanish drawing, The Pharaoh's Judgment, was first discovered by Christopher Bishop at a small New England auction earlier this year. Drawings such as The Pharaoh's Judgment are well documented as they remain in the Escorial collection, within the vast building complex in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, near Madrid, in central Spain. The drawing has tiny pin-size prick holes along the whole pattern of the drawing, which would have been used to transfer the image to a piece of cloth. These holes are visible to the naked eye when held up to the light. The picture would then have been used to prepare an embroidery of the same size for a portion of a luxurious ecclesiastical garment. The Pharaoh's Judgment will be shown in a unique open double-sided frame to allow viewers to understand the ways in which its maker and the embroiderers collaborated in the process of constructing the garments.



J. M. W. Turner's study of light and atmosphere in pencil and watercolor from the 1840s will be shown at Abbott and Holder. The work, which was once owned by John Ruskin, the noted 19th century writer, philosopher, and art critic, has not been on the market since 1966. The gallery will also show a rare William Blake drawing from 1819. One of the great poets and visionaries of the Romantic age, Blake is said to have made the drawing in the company of friends, late at night, conjuring the ghosts of the past.



A 1908 watercolor by Pablo Picasso will be exhibited by Patrick Bourne & Co. The work is on the market for the first time, having been acquired directly from Picasso in the 1920s. Depicting costumed figures seated around a bistro table, the watercolor is one of a series of four. Others in the series are in the collection of the Musée National Picasso in Paris.



A drawing by Pierre Bonnard, c. 1914, a study for the painting After the Shower, 1914, in the collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, will be on view at Jill Newhouse Gallery. In addition, a drawing of a bull by Rosa Bonheur, one of the 19th century's greatest painters of animals, shows her undeniable skill, which led to Bonheur becoming the first woman to be accepted into the Légion d'Honneur in 1865.



One of the earliest drawings at Mireille Mosler, Ltd., is Anton Henstenburgh's 18th century work Four butterflies and three moths, a delicately rendered ode to insects. Anton was one of an illustrious trio of natural history artists from the wealthy Dutch port town of Hoorn, whose distinctive drawings defined the genre in Holland during the late 17th and early 18th centuries.



An exhibition entitled Nordic Vision: Shaping the Modern Northern Landscape will be on view at Ambrose Naumann Fine Art and Harry Gready, showcasing young artists from across the Nordic region who were highly regarded in the late 19th and early 20th centuries but have not yet received international recognition.



Hans P. Kraus Jr. Fine Photographs is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the gallery with an exhibition of work by early photographers including William Henry Fox Talbot, known as the inventor of photography on paper, which he first announced in 1839, revolutionizing the visual world.



The MDNY 2024 programs have been organized by The Drawing Foundation, a newly formed New York-based nonprofit that celebrates the art of drawing. Twelve events including conversations, tours, lectures, and special exhibition viewings at leading museums and galleries will be presented, and highlights include: the MDNY Inaugural Lecture on Botticelli drawings at the Italian Cultural Institute; The Met Curatorial Conversation: Nature and Narrative: Exploring British Drawings at The Metropolitan Museum of Art; the annual Master Drawings Symposium at Villa Albertine, The Payne Whitney Mansion; and a number of panel discussions including Drawn to Blue Paper at New York University's Institute of Fine Arts, Modern Contemporary Drawings influencing Sculpture at the National Arts Club, and Drawn to Teaching / Teaching through Drawings: University Art Museum Collections at New York University's Institute of Fine Arts. The Drawing Foundation will be offering tours of galleries participating in MDNY 2024. Details will be announced soon. Most events are free and open to the public, advanced registration is required. To register, visit https://thedrawingfoundation.org.



MDNY programs organized by The Drawing Foundation for 2024 are as follows:



Friday, January 26, 2024, 12:30 p.m.

MDNY 2024 Inaugural Lecture: Botticelli Drawings

Location: Italian Cultural Institute in New York; 686 Park Avenue

Speaker: Furio Rinaldi, Curator, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco



Saturday, January 27, 2024, 12:30 p.m.

Panel Discussion: The Market for Drawings – How to Collect

Location: The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory; 643 Park Avenue

Free with general admission ticket ($30) to The Winter Show

Moderator: Megan Corcoran Locke, Head of Business Development, ArtTactic

Panelists: Jill Newhouse, Jill Newhouse Gallery, Christopher Bishop, Christopher Bishop Fine Art, and others to be announced.



Sunday, January 28, 2024, 4 p.m.

Collector Conversations: Talking Drawings

Location: Stephen Ongpin Fine Art, Exhibiting at Adam Williams Fine Art; 24 East 80th Street

Moderator: Jennifer Tonkovich, Eugene and Clare Thaw Curator of Drawings and Prints, The Morgan Library & Museum



Sunday, January 28, 2024, 6:30 p.m.

Lecture: Van Dyck's Drawings for the Iconographie

Location: CHRISTIE'S New York, 20 Rockefeller Plaza

Speaker: Stijn Alsteens, International Head of Department, Old Master Drawings, CHRISTIE'S



Monday, January 29, 2024, 10:30 a.m.

The Met Curatorial Conversation: Nature and Narrative: Exploring British Drawings

Location: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sacerdote Lecture Hall; 1000 5th Avenue

Speakers: Anne Lyles, Independent Art Historian and Curator, British Art ca. 1790–1850; Roberto C. Ferrari, Curator of Art Properties, Columbia University; Constance McPhee, Curator, The Metropolitan Museum of Art



Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 11 a.m.

Study Session: Nature Observed: Frederic Edwin Church

Location: Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; 2 East 91st Street

Speakers: Caitlin Condell, Associate Curator & Head, Drawings, Prints & Graphic Design, Cooper Hewitt; Casey Monroe, Senior Research Cataloguer, Frederic Edwin Church, Cooper Hewitt



Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 1:30 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Drawn to Blue Paper

Location: Institute of Fine Arts, New York University; 1 East 78th Street

Moderator: Margaret Holben Ellis, Eugene Thaw Professor Emerita of Paper Conservation, NYU

Panelists: Edina Adam, Assistant Curator, J. Paul Getty Museum; Leila Sauvage, Conservator, Rijksmuseum and lecturer, University of Amsterdam; Donald Farnsworth, Artist, Papermaker, Magnolia Editions



January 30, 2024, 4:30 p.m.

Annual Master Drawings Symposium

Location: Villa Albertine, The Payne Whitney Mansion; 972 5th Ave

Speaker: Luming Guan, Diamonstein-Spielvogel Fellow, Drawings and Prints, The Metropolitan Museum; Tom Nevile, Head of Research at Day & Faber, London; and John Marchiari, Morgan Library, Head of Drawings and Prints in conversation with the 2024 Ricciardi Prize winner, Ian Hicks



January 31, 5 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Drawn to Teaching / Teaching through Drawings: University Art Museum Collections

Location: Institute of Fine Arts, New York University; 1 East 78th Street

Moderator: Edouard Kopp, John R. Eckel, Jr. Foundation Chief Curator at Menil Drawing Institute, The Menil Collection

Panelists: Elisa Germán, Lunder Curator of Works on Paper and Whistler Studies, Colby College Museum of Art; Laura M. Giles, Heather and Paul G. Haaga Jr., Class of 1970, Curator of Prints and Drawings, Princeton University Art Museum; Joachim Homann, Maida and George Abrams Curator of Drawings, Harvard University Art Museums; Victoria Sancho Lobis, Sarah Rempel and Herbert S. Rempel '23 Director, Benton Museum of Art Pomona College



February 1, 2024, 3 p.m.

Exhibition Tour: Ellsworth Kelly Sketchbooks

Location: Museum of Modern Art; 11 West 53 Street

Speaker: Samantha Friedman, Associate Curator, Museum of Modern Art



February 2, 2024, 10 a.m.

Panel Discussion: Picasso on the Hudson

Location: Hispanic Society Museum & Library; 613 W 155th St



February 3, 2024, 3 p.m.

Panel Discussion: From Drawings to Sculpture: The Harlem Renaissance to Now

Location: The National Arts Club; 15 Gramercy Park South

Moderator: Savona Bailey-McClain, Executive Director and Chief Curator, West Harlem Art Fund

Speakers: Sanford Biggers, artist; Coby Kennedy, artist; Denise Murrell, Merryl H. and James S. Tisch Curator at Large, The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Tschabalala Self, artist



Master Drawings New York is on view at 26 galleries on New York's Upper East Side from Saturday, January 27 through Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Hours are:

January 27: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

January 28: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

January 29 – February 3: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The MDNY Exhibitor Map is on the website at: https://www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com/brochure/

Printed copies will be available at each location.



