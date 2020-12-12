Masks & Musicals On Hiatus Due To Indoor Dining Ban In NYC
The Broadway cabaret show launched in August 2020.
Masks & Musicals will be on hiatus until further notice, Thrapp Theatrics confirmed Saturday.
The Broadway cabaret show launched in August 2020 in an effort to keep the spirit of Broadway alive during the coronavirus pandemic but new restrictions are sparking an early curtain call.
New York Governor Cuomo announced all indoor dining in New York City will be suspended on Monday after a rise of coronavirus hospitalizations in the city. Bar Nine, the venue where Masks & Musicals hosts its show, will be stopping both indoor and outdoor dining and move to take-out only.
"Masks & Musicals ran for five months at Bar Nine and never was traced to any coronavirus case," co-host and Thrapp Theatrics CEO Jacklyn Thrapp said.
New York statewide contract tracing data shows that only 1.43% of coronavirus cases were linked to restaurants between September and November.
The New York Business journal reports that more than half of the New York state restaurant owners say they likely won't survive the next six months without federal relief.
"I hope Broadway fans still go to Bar Nine to get wings and food even though our show is on pause. We look forward to returning once the government allows us to," Thrapp says.
You can order from Bar Nine here.
