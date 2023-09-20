Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Sets Its 20th Annual PRELUDE Festival, October 7-22

The festival will offer over 60 free presentations in 17 venues in and around New York City.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene

Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Sets Its 20th Annual PRELUDE Festival, October 7-22

From October 7 to 22, 2023 the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center of CUNY Graduate Center will present its 20th annual PRELUDE Festival, titled "Re: Generation."  

The event brings together artists, thinkers, activists, and presenters from New York City and beyond in free performances and panels to explore the many ways in which new forms of theater and performance are taking place today. The festival will offer over 60 free presentations in 17 venues in and around New York City.

This festival is the annual flagship event of the Segal Center. Traditionally, it is dedicated to artists at the forefront of contemporary NYC theater, dance, interdisciplinary and mediatized performance and offers an array of short performances, readings, and screenings -- a survey of the current New York moment and the work being prepared for the next season and beyond, plus new commissions and panel discussions with artists, scholars, and performers.

Included among the 60+ participating artists this year are Elevator Repair Service, Nature Theater of Oklahoma/Talk, Richard Maxwell/New York City Players, Kate Valk & Liz LeCompte/Talk/Wooster GroupJess BarbagalloTina Satter, Aaron Landsman and Carl Hancock Rux/Mabou Mines.  For the full list, see below.

Among the festival's 17 venues this year are Click HereClick Here,Click HereFor the full list, see below.

Panels, talks and selected performances will be live-streamed on: www.HowlRound.com.

After the time of COVID, the New York theater and performance landscape woke up to a new reality where nearly every aspect of theater and performance has changed. Theaters are experiencing a collapse of the subscription system, a loss of audiences, and the closure of spaces and festivals. But is it really the doom and gloom we talk and read about? Theater artists, ensembles and institutions from New York’s vibrant performing arts scene are coming up with radical ideas, new spaces, and inspiring projects. PRELUDE ’23 asks artists and audiences: Do we need a renaissance to get back to where we were before — or do we need a revolution? The festival will feature a wide array of new work created by artists at the forefront of contemporary theater and performance, as well as a series of artist talks and panels that put artistic practice in conversation with critical discourse while debating tradition, change, and the ethics and politics of making work in response and relation to racial capitalism, climate collapse, and a new environment for the arts in the 21st Century.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Rockwell, Redmond & More to Lead FEMALE TROUBLES Readings Photo
Rockwell, Redmond & More to Lead FEMALE TROUBLES Readings

Get all the details on the upcoming industry readings of FEMALE TROUBLES, featuring stars like Kate Rockwell, Ryann Redmond, and Lesli Margherita.

2
Journalist Positions Open on BroadwayWorld Cabaret Team Photo
Journalist Positions Open on BroadwayWorld Cabaret Team

Whatever type of small venue interests you, you can see it and write about it on Broadway World Cabaret.

3
Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Photo
Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE

Audible Theater’s New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman is now open off-Broadway! BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and we taking you behind the scenes of the festivities in this video.

4
Melissa Gilbert, Abigail Breslin & More to Lead RUNAWAY HOME Reading Photo
Melissa Gilbert, Abigail Breslin & More to Lead RUNAWAY HOME Reading

The new musical RUNAWAY HOME, with book & lyrics by Darren J. Butler and music & lyrics by Judy Rodman, will present industry readings on Thursday, September 21st at 2pm & Friday, September 22nd at 2pm, at Theatre Row.

More Hot Stories For You

Kate Rockwell, Ryann Redmond, Lesli Margherita, Lilli Cooper & More to Lead FEMALE TROUBLES Industry ReadingsKate Rockwell, Ryann Redmond, Lesli Margherita, Lilli Cooper & More to Lead FEMALE TROUBLES Industry Readings
Melissa Gilbert, Abigail Breslin, Michael Park & More to Star in RUNAWAY HOME Industry ReadingMelissa Gilbert, Abigail Breslin, Michael Park & More to Star in RUNAWAY HOME Industry Reading
October 30 Officially Declared National WICKED DayOctober 30 Officially Declared National WICKED Day
Common Joins Honorees at Black Theatre United Gala; Josh Groban, Lorna Courtney & More to PresentCommon Joins Honorees at Black Theatre United Gala; Josh Groban, Lorna Courtney & More to Present

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You