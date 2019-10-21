Mark DeGarmo Dance Revives LAS FRIDAS At The Clemente Center
By dancer/choreographer Mark DeGarmo is Las Fridas is a 60-minute dance-theater duet inspired by the life and work of Mexican painter and revolutionary, Frida Kahlo.
The original cast will perform the piece for the first time in over 3 years in its original, intimate setting: Studio 310 at the Clemente Center, 107 Suffolk Street.
Marie Baker-Lee and choreographer Mark DeGarmo, artistic associates for over 30 years, will perform the two leading roles. The work explores a transcultural, transdisciplinary art and theater space, while the sum of its two parts suggests a new art form. It is inspired by the duality of sun and moon, mother and child, sacred and secular, ancient and current as they appear in Kahlo's artwork. Las Fridas calls on each community that engages with it to examine its own history, heritage and assumptions about Kahlo, women, and aging.
The implicit question the movement installation proposes is, "What if Frida Kahlo had lived beyond her forties?" In offering this work for public viewing, choreographer Mark DeGarmo pays homage to his mothers, grandmothers, mentors and friends, including renowned choreographers and dance educators Anna Sokolow and Hanya Holm, educational theorist Maxine Greene, and Living Theatre Co-Founder Judith Malina. NY critics heralded Las Fridas as "brilliant," "mesmerizing," and "fearless."
Mark DeGarmo Dance (MDD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates underserved New York City communities and children; creates, performs and disseminates original artistic and scholarly work; and promotes intercultural community through dance arts. New York press and audiences have heralded MDD's dance-theater works as "risk-taking" and DeGarmo as "a gladiator in various arenas."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Company! Joining the previously announced Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuP... (read more)
BWW Photo Exclusive: Adam Pascal Stars In THE MUSIC MAN At 5-Star Theatricals
Tony nominee Adam Pascal stars as Professor Harold Hill in the first show of the 5-Star Theattricals 2019-2020 season, THE MUSIC MAN.... (read more)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Teal Wicks, Bobby Conte Thornton, And More In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, presented by George Street Playhouse and directed by Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GRE... (read more)
Krystal Joy Brown Will Play Eliza in HAMILTON on Broadway
According to Page Six, Krystal Joy Brown will take over the role of Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway company of Hamilton beginning December 10.... (read more)
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For Signature Theatre's A CHORUS LINE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Signature Theatre's rehearsals for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by ... (read more)
Stephanie J. Block, Brian d'Arcy James, Among Cast of the Return of THE COURTROOM
Waterwell today announced the return of The Courtroom, a re-enactment of deportation proceedings, with text arranged from real court transcripts by Wa... (read more)