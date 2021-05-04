Mario Frangoulis Will Stream 'Blue Skies' An American Songbook Concert

Mario Frangoulis, international classical crossover tenor, hosts the premiere streaming of his sold-out concert "Blue Skies, An American Songbook" from the ancient theatre of the Herod Atticus Odeon at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens on May 7th.

A concert filled with favorite American Standards, great melodies and scripts of Broadway and Jazz, with music of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Brecht & Weill, Cole Porter and all those great composers who have enriched the world of film and stage with their genius creations.

There's no mistaking when Mario Frangoulis takes the stage his remarkable voice takes over. His special guest is jazz singer Tammy McCann from Chicago and are accompanied by a Big Band Orchestra featuring international musicians and conducted by the incomparable Lucas Karytinos.

Mario will be hosting the evening live along with Tammy McCann and fans will have the opportunity to meet and chat with them, whilst taking in the breathtaking performance of 'Blue Skies' under the full moon of Athens.

In Frangoulis' own words: "In music and in theater, I must be flexible, adapting to what's happening around me, and experimenting with new and unique combinations of music and acting skills-this also translates to my sense of personal style. Life is a mosaic of experiences that make up who we are-there is no one "right" way to do anything...everything I do has to do with my truth, my feelings and my identity".

May 7th also marks the international release of Mario's new album "Blue Skies, An American Songbook", his 21st album, which is to support education and the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans which provides need-based scholarships to students who have faced adversity in their lives, an Organization that Frangoulis supports. www.horatioalger.org

Mario Frangoulis is a singer, actor, composer and producer and has performed on some of the world's greatest stages in popular West End musicals, in opera and classical theater. Frangoulis was discovered by legendary Broadway creator Sir Cameron Mackintosh who cast him to play Marius in LES MISERABLES in London's West End and soon after, was invited by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to play the role of Raoul in Phantom of the Opera to great critical acclaim. From Tony in West Side Story at La Scala to Lun Tha alongside Barbara Cook and Alfred Drake in the movie De-Lovely with the exceptionally talented Lara Fabian. Frangoulis has a vast multi-genre career and is known for his refined vocal interpretations, his unique ability to sing in over 5 languages. He combines the classical and contemporary and loves to blend multiple styles (opera, pop, rock, folk, soul/R&B, world) and has performed with world-class artists from Placido Domingo, José Carreras and Angela Gheorghiu to Sarah Brightman and Lara Fabian, Justin Hayward and Hayley Westenra; and orchestras such as the Boston Pops, Chicago Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Tokyo Philharmonic, Novaya Opera of Moscow, and the Philharmonia Orchestra of London (to name a few).

Tickets: www.momenthouse.com/mariofrangoulis

Check the date and time zone that works for you.