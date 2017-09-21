Marian Seldes Documentary Comes Under Fire for 'Abuse' of the Late Actress

Tony-winner and premiere actress of the American stage Marian Seldes, passed away in 2014, but only now is a documentary short being released, which follows Seldes through her final chapters of life... and it's coming under fire.

Theatre writer James Grissom said of the film: "In Rick Rodgers' grisly, scabrous documentary marian (the title perhaps made so small, uncapped, because the goal of the film is to diminish its subject), Marian is abused for nearly half an hour, and we watch in horror as dementia overtakes her and as her avaricious daughter laughs at the diminution of her mother and refutes the way of thinking that sustained her."

He continues: "What must be stated is that marian is not a film, not a documentary, but an invasion, a protracted abuse of a woman who is not defended at any point by those many peers and students who could let us know that her way of thinking and living-fabulist and ornate and occasionally annoying-nonetheless led a number of people to work and live in ways they might never have considered."

Theatre documentarian and friend of Seldes, Rick McKay, chimed in on the topic: "I want to make it clear that I have not seen the film, as it is only playing festivals, but to think that one of our greatest and most generous actresses could be remembered primarily as as a terrified, old woman, ravaged by dementia, and filmed at her worst when she could no longer protect herself, is beyond comprehension. And that her daughter not only allowed it, but full of vengeance, participated in the abuse, is even more frightening."

Click here to watch the trailer.

With a career that spanned 60 years, Seldes was the consummate actress and was happiest in the theater. She was honored to be in the theater and her focus and hard work resulted in extraordinary performances that became touchstones for those who worked with her and saw her on stage. She made her Broadway debut in 1948 in the Robinson Jeffers adaptation of MEDEA directed by John Gielgud and starring Judith Anderson in the title role.

She won her first Tony (she was nominated for five) for her supporting role in A DELICATE BALANCE by Edward Albee. Seldes has a long association with the playwright, appearing in THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY, TINY ALICE, COUNTING THE WAYS (as part of Beckett/Albee plays) and THREE TALL WOMEN, a tour de force for the actress. She entered the Guinness Book of World Records for her appearance in Ira Levin's DEATHTRAP (Tony nomination)when she didn't miss a performance of the play's four-year run. Other stage credits include EQUUS, PAINTING CHURCHES, THE MILK TRAIN DOESN'T STOP HERE ANYMORE, THE CHALK GARDEN, RING ROUND THE MOON (Tony nomination), and DINNER AT EIGHT (Tony nomination). Her last appearance on Broadway was in 2007 in Terrence McNally's DEUCE.

In 2010, Seldes received a Tony Lifetime Achievement Award honoring her contribution to the theater and her extraordinary talent. Her acceptance of the award became a legendary moment in Tony history when she stepped onto the stage, placed her hand over her heart and looked at the audience of theater luminaries and then exited without a word. She later explained, "They said to keep it short, so I decided I would just say nothing."



Ms. Seldes also had an extensive career in movies, television and radio.

