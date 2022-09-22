Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marc Shaiman to Discuss SOME LIKE IT HOT Broadway Musical & More at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

Shaiman is known for winning the Tony Award for co-writing the music and lyrics for Hairspray, as well as his seven Academy Award nominations.

Sep. 22, 2022  

On Monday, October 3 at 7:30pm at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Abigail Pogrebin will interview Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman to discuss his illustrious career and the Broadway opening of the new musical Some Like It Hot. This conversation is presented as a part of the JCC's popular series What Everyone's Talking About with Abigail Pogrebin. Further information is available online here.

Known for winning the Tony Award for co-writing the music and lyrics for Hairspray, as well as his seven Academy Award nominations, including for scores of Mary Poppins Returns, Sleepless In Seattle, Patch Adams, and The American President, the illustrious Marc Shaiman sits down with Abigail Pogrebin to discuss his career and his latest musical, Some Like It Hot, opening on Broadway this fall.

In this blockbuster series, Abigail Pogrebin-author and former 60 Minutes producer-unpacks the controversies, careers, and events in the news with fascinating guests. A Yale graduate, Pogrebin is the author of Stars of David: Prominent Jews Talk About Being Jewish and One and the Same: My Life as an Identical Twin and What I've Learned About Everyone's Struggle to Be Singular. Her most recent book, My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays, One Wondering Jew, chronicles her immersion into the Jewish calendar.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Toucan Theatre Announces UK Tour of THE NAUGHTY FOXToucan Theatre Announces UK Tour of THE NAUGHTY FOX
September 22, 2022

Toucan Theatre has announced the return of their flagship production The Naughty Fox, now also an illustrated book, written and directed by James Baldwin, following the success of its sold out run at the Marlowe Theatre in 2018, where it was originally commissioned, and a National tour in Spring 2020.
South Camden Theatre Company Announces 2023 SeasonSouth Camden Theatre Company Announces 2023 Season
September 22, 2022

South Camden Theatre Company has announced their show line-up for their 18th season at The Waterfront South Theatre, the only free-standing theatre built in Camden in more than 100 years.  
This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 9/22/2022This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 9/22/2022
September 22, 2022

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 9/22/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Matrix Theatre Presents Bagley Street Film Festival In OctoberMatrix Theatre Presents Bagley Street Film Festival In October
September 22, 2022

Matrix Theatre presents the Bagley Street Film Festival, a celebration of Michigan filmmakers, October 21, 22, and 23, 2022 to be held at two (2) locations in Southwest Detroit's Mexicantown. The festival highlights Michigan filmmakers in a variety of film types – features, documentaries, shorts, and animation, along with a special block of films produced by youth 17 and under.
Arts Administrators Of Color Network Names Karla Estela Rivera As Executive DirectorArts Administrators Of Color Network Names Karla Estela Rivera As Executive Director
September 22, 2022

Arts Administrators of Color Network has selected writer, performer, activist, and arts advocate Karla Estela Rivera as its Executive Director following an extensive search process. Rivera began her tenure on September 19, 2022. She is preceded in the role by Quanice G. Floyd, Founder and former Director.