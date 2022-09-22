Marc Shaiman to Discuss SOME LIKE IT HOT Broadway Musical & More at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

On Monday, October 3 at 7:30pm at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Abigail Pogrebin will interview Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman to discuss his illustrious career and the Broadway opening of the new musical Some Like It Hot. This conversation is presented as a part of the JCC's popular series What Everyone's Talking About with Abigail Pogrebin. Further information is available online here.

Known for winning the Tony Award for co-writing the music and lyrics for Hairspray, as well as his seven Academy Award nominations, including for scores of Mary Poppins Returns, Sleepless In Seattle, Patch Adams, and The American President, the illustrious Marc Shaiman sits down with Abigail Pogrebin to discuss his career and his latest musical, Some Like It Hot, opening on Broadway this fall.