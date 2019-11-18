Manhattan Theatre Club's BELLA BELLA Begins Final Two Weeks of Performances

Click Here for More Articles on BELLA BELLA

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Bella Bella, written and performed by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina, Torch Song, Hairspray) and directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced, The Niceties), is beginning its final two weeks of performances. The play must close on Sunday, December 1 at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Four-time Tony Award® winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina) returns to MTC taking on New York City's very own political firebrand, Bella Abzug, in his new raucous, heart-rending and absurdly humorous solo show. Set in 1976, on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator, Bella Bella finds this larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon squirreled away in the bathroom of a midtown hotel awaiting that night's election results while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance. Directing is Kimberly Senior (The Niceties).

Bella Bella's creative team includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Rita Ryack (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Jill BC Du Boff (Sound Design), and Caite Hevner (Projection Design).

Bella Bella opened October 22 at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Bella Bella can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling CityTix at 212-581-1212, or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street). New and renewing subscribers can join MTC's 2019-2020 season now by calling The MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050. For more information, please visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

· TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24: Tuesday-Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

· MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1: Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.





