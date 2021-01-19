Manhattan Theatre Club Announces MTC VIRTUAL STAGE 2021 Programming With Patricia Clarkson, Gabrielle Carrubba & More

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced MTC's next round of virtual theater offerings which will celebrate old and new work alike. While physical stages remain dark across America, Manhattan Theatre Club invites audiences to gather virtually as a community and find connection, inspiration, and entertainment through a series of virtual theatrical experiences from the comfort of their homes.

MTC Snapshots Series

Beginning in February, MTC will premiere original monthly Snapshots, each approximately ten minutes in length and created exclusively for the digital format, inspired by our current moment in theatre and the world. Premiere dates for each Snapshot performance will be announced soon.

RITUAL

A spell for healing and transformation

Written by Alexis Scheer

Directed by Alexis Scheer & Gabrielle Carrubba

Videographer: Gabrielle Carrubba

Featuring:

Gabrielle Carrubba

Octavia Chavez-Richmond

Shirley Chen

Ari Groover

Samantha Williams

Premiering February 1 through February 6

RITUAL is a digital manifestation of magic and intention: starting on February 1, experience a five-day journey and guide to create your own personal spell for healing and transformation that culminates in a collective gathering and casting of energy at precisely 2:06p on 2/06.

PLEASE WELCOME OUR GUEST

A personality test / performance piece

Written and performed by Liza Birkenmeier

Directed by Trish Harnetiaux

Liza Birkenmeier, a playwright without a personality, gives you a personality assessment.

With the help of a surprise guest star and an experimental survey, maybe she'll guide you toward a better understanding of your unique self.

A glimpse behind the curtain

Conceived and created by Camille A. Brown

Featuring Juel D. Lane with original music by Daryl Waters

A rare and intimate look inside the mind and creative process of this superstar director and choreographer as she prepares for her re-envisioned production of the landmark musical Ain't Misbehavin' (an upcoming co-production between Barrington Stage Company and Westport Country Playhouse).

UNTITLED VAMPIRE COWBOYS PROJECT

An original treat for pop culture nerds everywhere

Written by Qui Nguyen

Directed by Robert Ross Parker

Vampire Cowboys, New York's favorite "geek theatre" company, takes you on an up close and personal rollicking ride through the life of the notorious Julie D'Aubigny: the queer, 17th-century, opera-singing adventurer from their hit show, Revenge Song.

MTC Curtain Call Series

Also beginning in February, MTC celebrates shows from its heralded past with a selection of beloved productions brought roaring back to life and onto your computer screen. Premiere dates for this monthly series of readings will be announced soon.

THE PAST IS THE PAST

Written by Richard Wesley

Directed by Oz Scott

Originally produced in MTC's 1974-1975 season

An exciting new cast will explore this early work by the renowned Richard Wesley, which premiered at MTC in 1975.

The scene is a pool hall, where a man in his mid-40s shoots a solitary game until a college student he has never met challenges him to play. As their game goes on, it becomes clear that the men recognize each other and have a deep connection. While the truth emerges, so does the fact that the past must remain just that.

THREE DAYS OF RAIN

Written by Richard Greenberg

Directed by Evan Yionoulis

with

Patricia Clarkson

John Slattery

Bradley Whitford

Originally produced in MTC's 1997-1998 season

The incredible original stars (Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery and Bradley Whitford) will reunite for a fresh look at Richard Greenberg's sophisticated and romantic Pulitzer-Prize-nominated play.

Set in New York, Three Days of Rain finds siblings Nan and Walker reconnecting with their childhood friend Pip when they come home to settle their father's estate. The discovery of a diary brings us back in time to their parents' lives in the 1960s and to the truth of the legacy that connects the generations.

NEAT

Written and Performed by Charlayne Woodard

Originally produced at MTC in 1997

Charlayne Woodard returns to MTC to perform her magical, compelling, and inspiring portrait of a young woman's coming of age, and her realization that some of life's most difficult times can also be the most fulfilling.

As this magnificent storyteller spins her own real-life remembrances of her disabled aunt, Neat, we find ourselves on an excursion from entrenched prejudice in the South to racial violence in the North, with side trips to teenage fashions, hairdos and pop music, family relations, friendship and religion.

BEAUTY OF THE FATHER

Written by Nilo Cruz

Directed by Michael Greif

Originally produced in MTC's 2005-2006 season

Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz' passionate and lyrical love triangle explores the conflict between love and sacrifice. Set in Andalusia, Spain, where the restless ghost of Federico Garcia Lorca still wanders through the streets, The Beauty of the Father is the story of a young American girl who travels abroad to meet her estranged father and risks their reconciliation when she becomes romantically entangled with his companion.

Student Monologue Challenge: Wave 3

MTC Education continues the Student Monologue Challenge as a way to offer high school students a platform to express what was on their minds and in their hearts while theaters are closed and schools are remote.

MTC received more than 350 entries in response to the first writing prompt - "There's something I need to say to you" - and is delighted to have begun accepting a second round of submissions for a new prompt - "You have no idea..." Selected monologue responses to the new prompt will air on Wednesdays beginning February 10.

The Show Goes On

Once a month, MTC will continue revisiting some of its greatest hits and rare gems, with production footage alongside new stories and commentary from original members of the cast and creative team. On January 21, take a look back at MTC's 2016 production of Prodigal Son, with new shows to follow each month.

