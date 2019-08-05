Mandy Patinkin to Launch 30 City Tour This Fall

After wrapping production on the eighth and final season of Showtime's "Homeland", Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin will launch a 30-city concert tour of Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, on October 30th at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. Mandy will then take his tour across the US and Canada through February, 2020.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES showcases the acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. In this passionate evening of song, Mandy will put his own spin on Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest digital recordings on Nonesuch Records, Diary January 2018; Diary April/May 2018; and Diary December 2018. From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Rufus Wainwright, Mandy Patinkin is the rare performer who can make audiences feel that they are hearing these songs for the very first time.

Nonesuch Records will also release Mandy's first new album since 2002 this fall. The collection of songs was recorded in New York with pianist/producer Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman); some have been previewed over the last two years as part of Patinkin's digital Diary series. Further details will be announced soon.

"Singing onstage is one of the greatest joys in my life," said Mandy Patinkin. "I was introduced to Thomas, who showed me an entirely new way of making music-in his studio, hours of playing, singing, and recording, never searching for the illusion of perfection. We've shared our music-making journey in the form of digital recordings and we release our newest CD this fall. My concert tour, with pianist Adam Ben-David, will include music from these albums along with Broadway and classic American songs. We look forward to sharing this music with you, wherever you are."

For tickets and information on Mandy Patinkin In Concert: DIARIES, please visit www.MandyPatinkin.org and to listen to Mandy's digital recordings, visit www.MandyPatinkinDiary.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You