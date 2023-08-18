Mandy Patinkin Announces West End Concerts, for Eight Performances Only

The concerts will be at the Lyric Theatre from Tuesday 7 November

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 1 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 2 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 4 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy

Mandy Patinkin Announces West End Concerts, for Eight Performances Only

The Dodgers and Staci Levine are delighted to produce Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, in Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue in London’s West End for strictly eight performances only from Tuesday 7 November 2023.  This is the first time Mandy has appeared on the West End stage since 2009.  Tickets go on sale from 10am today, Friday 18 August.

To some fans, he’s the Tony Award-winning revolutionary from Evita who grew into a bonafide Broadway star in Sunday in the Park with George.  To others, he’s the Emmy Award-winning Best Actor, for his portrayal of Dr. Jeffrey Geiger in Chicago Hope, or Saul Berenson of Homeland.  To some, he’s Madonna’s piano man in Dick Tracy or the scholar who made Streisand swoon in Yentl.  And to others still, he will always be the man whose name is Inigo Montoya, the swashbuckling swordsman in The Princess Bride.  But whichever role you know him for, Mandy Patinkin’s favourite is reaching out to live audiences with the power and the passion of popular song.  He belongs to the special breed of singer who doesn’t merely dramatize songs, but incorporates them into his very being. 

Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer.  Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert is a marriage of many of Mandy’s favourite Broadway and classic American tunes, from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin and Randy Newman to Irving Berlin and Meredith Willson.

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evitaand was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George.  Mandy’s other stage credits include Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest,Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the Wells, The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages and Henry IV, Part I. 

Mandy’s feature films include Before You Know It, Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody’s Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors and Maxie.

On television, Mandy was recently seen as Judge Wackner in the Paramount+ series The Good Fight.  He won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series Chicago Hope.  He starred in the CBS series Criminal Minds and in the Showtime original series Dead Like Me and Homeland as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

As a recording artist on CBS Records, Mandy released two solo albums, Mandy Patinkin and Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual.  More recently, on the Nonesuch label, Mandy released Children + Art and recorded three digital albums with pianist/producer Thomas Bartlett: Diary January 2018, Diary April/May 2018 and Diary December 2018.  Also with Nonesuch are Experiment, Oscar & Steve, Kidults and Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim.  In 1998, he debuted his most personal project, Mamaloshen, a collection of traditional, classic and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish.  The recording of Mamaloshen won the Deutschen Schallplattenpreis (Germany’s equivalent of the Grammy Award).

As diverse as his professional life has been, Mandy’s education in the field of social activism has been even more varied and continues to evolve.  He has helped raise funds for organisations dear to his heart, including Brady Campaign, PAX, Doctors Without Borders, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search For Common Ground, National Dance Institute and ACLU. Mandy is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Mandy and his wife Kathryn Grody entertained millions on social media when they shared hilarious nuggets of "uninterrupted togetherness", thoughts on their 40-plus years of marriage and hundreds of other topics.  With the help of their son Gideon, Mandy and Kathryn continue to share “scenes of their marriage” on social media, as well as highlight charities and causes near and dear to their hearts.

Adam Ben-David has been living his “bucket list” dream of accompanying Mandy Patinkin in concert since 2016.  He has been active as an arranger, music director, conductor and pianist on Broadway for the past 22 years.  Adam’s credits include The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, Spring Awakening, Wicked, High Fidelity, The Light in the Piazza, Bombay Dreams, Aida and Once Upon a Mattress.  He has accompanied numerous artists including Kelli O'Hara, Jarrod Spector, James Taylor, Patti LuPone and Megan Hilty.  

Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert is produced in London by The Dodgers and Staci Levine.

Performance Schedule

Tue 7 Nov Eve 8pm              Tue 14 Nov Eve 8pm

Thu 9 Nov Eve 8pm               Thu 16 Nov Eve 8pm

Sat 11 Nov Mat 3pm              Sat 18 Nov Mat 3pm

Sun 12 Nov Mat 3pm             Sun 19 Nov Mat 3pm

Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert will be at the Lyric Theatre from 7 – 19 November 

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Cares Sends Emergency Grant to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims Photo
Broadway Cares Sends Emergency Grant to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims

Learn about Broadway Cares' generous emergency grant to assist victims of the recent Hawaii wildfires. Find out more about the relief efforts and how they are supporting those affected by the devastating natural disaster.

2
A.R.T./NY Teams with SeaChange to Provide Loans for NYC Arts Orgs Photo
A.R.T./NY Teams with SeaChange to Provide Loans for NYC Arts Orgs

The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./NY) has teamed up with SeaChange Capital Partners to create NYC Bridge Funding for the Arts (NYCBFA), providing short-term bridge loans for New York City-based nonprofit arts and culture organizations that are members of A.R.T./New York

3
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes New Cast Members Photo
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes New Cast Members

Discover the latest updates on Disney's Frozen North American Tour, including the addition of new cast members. Get an inside look at the talented performers joining the production and experience the magic of this beloved musical. Don't miss out - find out all the details here!

4
STARS IN THE HOUSE To Host The 20th Anniversary Reunion Of CAMP Photo
STARS IN THE HOUSE To Host The 20th Anniversary Reunion Of CAMP

Join the STARS IN THE HOUSE livestreamed concert and reunion as they host the 20th Anniversary Reunion of Todd Graff's film CAMP. Featuring the film's writer and director, Todd Graff, along with cast members Daniel Letterle, Joanna Chilcoat, Robin de Jesus, and more.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Barbican Announces Line-Up for Inua Ellams' 05FEST in SeptemberBarbican Announces Line-Up for Inua Ellams' 05FEST in September
A LITTLE LIFE, Starring James Norton, to be Screened in Cinemas from 28 SeptemberA LITTLE LIFE, Starring James Norton, to be Screened in Cinemas from 28 September
Tickets from £18 for OUR VOICES from English National BalletTickets from £18 for OUR VOICES from English National Ballet
GROUNDHOG DAY Becomes Highest Grossing Production Ever at Old Vic TheatreGROUNDHOG DAY Becomes Highest Grossing Production Ever at Old Vic Theatre

Videos

Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You