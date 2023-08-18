Mandy Patinkin Announces West End Concerts, for Eight Performances Only

The Dodgers and Staci Levine are delighted to produce Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, in Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue in London’s West End for strictly eight performances only from Tuesday 7 November 2023. This is the first time Mandy has appeared on the West End stage since 2009. Tickets go on sale from 10am today, Friday 18 August.

To some fans, he’s the Tony Award-winning revolutionary from Evita who grew into a bonafide Broadway star in Sunday in the Park with George. To others, he’s the Emmy Award-winning Best Actor, for his portrayal of Dr. Jeffrey Geiger in Chicago Hope, or Saul Berenson of Homeland. To some, he’s Madonna’s piano man in Dick Tracy or the scholar who made Streisand swoon in Yentl. And to others still, he will always be the man whose name is Inigo Montoya, the swashbuckling swordsman in The Princess Bride. But whichever role you know him for, Mandy Patinkin’s favourite is reaching out to live audiences with the power and the passion of popular song. He belongs to the special breed of singer who doesn’t merely dramatize songs, but incorporates them into his very being.

Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert is a marriage of many of Mandy’s favourite Broadway and classic American tunes, from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin and Randy Newman to Irving Berlin and Meredith Willson.

In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evitaand was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy’s other stage credits include Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest,Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the Wells, The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages and Henry IV, Part I.

Mandy’s feature films include Before You Know It, Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody’s Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors and Maxie.

On television, Mandy was recently seen as Judge Wackner in the Paramount+ series The Good Fight. He won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series Chicago Hope. He starred in the CBS series Criminal Minds and in the Showtime original series Dead Like Me and Homeland as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

As a recording artist on CBS Records, Mandy released two solo albums, Mandy Patinkin and Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual. More recently, on the Nonesuch label, Mandy released Children + Art and recorded three digital albums with pianist/producer Thomas Bartlett: Diary January 2018, Diary April/May 2018 and Diary December 2018. Also with Nonesuch are Experiment, Oscar & Steve, Kidults and Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim. In 1998, he debuted his most personal project, Mamaloshen, a collection of traditional, classic and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish. The recording of Mamaloshen won the Deutschen Schallplattenpreis (Germany’s equivalent of the Grammy Award).

As diverse as his professional life has been, Mandy’s education in the field of social activism has been even more varied and continues to evolve. He has helped raise funds for organisations dear to his heart, including Brady Campaign, PAX, Doctors Without Borders, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search For Common Ground, National Dance Institute and ACLU. Mandy is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Mandy and his wife Kathryn Grody entertained millions on social media when they shared hilarious nuggets of "uninterrupted togetherness", thoughts on their 40-plus years of marriage and hundreds of other topics. With the help of their son Gideon, Mandy and Kathryn continue to share “scenes of their marriage” on social media, as well as highlight charities and causes near and dear to their hearts.

Adam Ben-David has been living his “bucket list” dream of accompanying Mandy Patinkin in concert since 2016. He has been active as an arranger, music director, conductor and pianist on Broadway for the past 22 years. Adam’s credits include The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, Spring Awakening, Wicked, High Fidelity, The Light in the Piazza, Bombay Dreams, Aida and Once Upon a Mattress. He has accompanied numerous artists including Kelli O'Hara, Jarrod Spector, James Taylor, Patti LuPone and Megan Hilty.

Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert is produced in London by The Dodgers and Staci Levine.

Performance Schedule

Tue 7 Nov Eve 8pm Tue 14 Nov Eve 8pm

Thu 9 Nov Eve 8pm Thu 16 Nov Eve 8pm

Sat 11 Nov Mat 3pm Sat 18 Nov Mat 3pm

Sun 12 Nov Mat 3pm Sun 19 Nov Mat 3pm

Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert will be at the Lyric Theatre from 7 – 19 November

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus