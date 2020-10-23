Mandy Gonzalez and Krysta Rodriguez Take Part in BROADWAY'S BEST FOR BREAST CANCER

The virtual event will be taking place on Monday, October 26th at 6pm.

On Monday, October 26, turn on the spotlight: It's time to sing and dance again with Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, and In the Heights) and Krysta Rodriguez (In the Heights, Spring Awakening, and NBC's Smash) as they focus on resilience and taking charge of your diagnosis, no matter where you are in your cancer journey.

Broadway's Best is co-hosted by Mandy and Caroline Kohles, senior director of health and wellness at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan. Mandy and Krysta will sing and share beauty tips, including Krysta's Chemo Couture initiative. The event will also feature health and wellness experts, Maria Sirois, a positive psychologist, and Dr. Alison Estabrook, professor of surgery at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the creator of the supportive cancer care program at the JCC. Sponsored by Breastlink NY, a comprehensive breast cancer care practice in Manhattan. It is endorsed by JCC community partners Sharsheret, The Nia Technique and the American Cancer Society.

For more information visit: https://mmjccm.org/programs/broadways-best-breast-cancer-staying-healthy-strong-during-covid-online

