Mandy Gonzalez, Krysta Rodriguez, and More Join IN THE HEIGHTS Reunion at BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon has announced today that Mandy Gonzalez, Priscilla Lopez, Seth Stewart, and Krysta Rodriguez have joined the lineup for the In The Heights 10 Year Reunion at BroadwayCon 2018. They join previously announced cast members and creatives Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, Olga Merediz, and Javier Muñoz, and moderator Luis Miranda, for a discussion on the impact that In The Heights had on Broadway.

Additional Special Guests have also been added to the lineup. The Dear Evan Hansen Show Spotlight will now include Taylor Trensch, who will assume the title role in the musical on February 6, 2018. The SpongeBob SquarePants Show Spotlight has added cast members Brian Ray Norris (Eugene Krabs) and Wesley Taylor (Sheldon Plankton). Denee Benton, Emily Skeggs, Phillipa Soo, and Betsy Wolfe will also participate in additional BroadwayCon programming throughout the weekend.

BroadwayCon has also announced additional programming, including:

Out on Broadway

Saturday at 11 AM

Join some of Broadway's biggest names for an honest conversation about being openly gay in the Broadway Community. We'll chat about the importance of visibility, if and how being 'out' had affected their careers, and why being true to who you are seems more important now than ever.

From Annie to Because of Winn Dixie: A Training Demonstration or Broadway's Most Famous Canine Actors with Bill Berloni

Saturday at 3 PM

Tony Honored Animal Trainer Bill Berloni will introduce some of Broadway's biggest canine stars. You will hear the story of their rescue, their training and their success. The demonstration will be followed by a Q&A. You will be able to meet some of the dogs and talk to Bill at his book signing immediately after the panel.

The Interval presents Leigh Silverman, Phillipa Soo, and Betsy Wolfe in Conversation

Sunday at 12 PM

Leigh Silverman interviews Phillipa Too and Betsy Wolfe about all things theatre and feminism

The BroadwayCon 2018 programming schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/Schedule. A list of Special Guests attending BroadwayCon can be found at BroadwayCon.com/Guests.

About BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

