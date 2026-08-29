Manchester Orchestra To Celebrate Album's Twentieth Anniversary At Adler Hall

LPR and Metropolitan Entertainment is set to present Atlanta indie rock band Manchester Orchestra at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Thursday, November 12. The performance, featuring the duo of frontman Andy Hull and guitarist/vocalist Robert McDowell, commemorates the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album, I’m Like a Virgin Losing A Child. Tickets are $45, $55, $65 and $75 (plus applicable fees) and will be available on www.eventbrite.com starting on Friday, August 28 at 10:00AM.

Across six studio albums, Manchester Orchestra has honed a cinematic sound featuring intricate guitar work and unmistakable raw vocals from Andy Hull. The band has become a tentpole of indie rock over the past two decades, making national TV appearances, playing main stages at festivals such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, garnering numerous sync placements, and topping charts across alternative and AAA radio (most notably 2017’s “The Gold”).

As part of a short tour celebrating twenty years, Hull and McDowell return to the band’s energetic, emo-tinged roots to perform the album in its entirety. The teenage band’s first full length output, called “a certifiable indie rock classic” by Brooklyn Vegan, is a portrait of angst and serves as a foundation for Manchester Orchestra’s emotionally- charged discography to come. Following the album play, the duo will perform a selection of greatest hits from across their career.

About Le Poisson Rouge & LPR Presents

Owned by co-founder and composer David Handler, Le Poisson Rouge (LPR) first opened its doors in 2008 in the space formerly occupied by Art D'Lugoff's legendary Village Gate. Drawing on his classical training and experience as a composer and performer, Handler has built one of New York City's most adventurous independent music venues, known for its diverse, boundary-pushing programming. His own work reflects the same spirit of innovation, most recently with the release of Life Like Violence (2025).



Through its promotional arm, LPR Presents, the organization extends that mission beyond Greenwich Village, presenting acclaimed artists throughout New York City, Pennsylvania, Florida, and beyond. Since its founding, LPR Presents has showcased an eclectic roster that includes Robert Plant, Nils Frahm, Tove Lo, Meshell Ndegeocello, Action Bronson, Ólafur Arnalds, Adrienne Lenker, Herbie Hancock, Sunn O))), Jóhann Jóhannsson, Darkside, Jeff Goldblum, Liars, and Kishi Bashi.

About Metropolitan Entertainment

Metropolitan Entertainment is a preeminent producer of world class live entertainment. One of the most respected independent concert promoters in the U.S., Metropolitan Entertainment has been presenting a wide range of concerts and events across New York, New Jersey and beyond since 1971. For more information, please visit metropolitanpresents.com or follow Metropolitan Entertainment on Instagram @metropolitanentertainment.

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