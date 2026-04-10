MY GUITAR WANTS TO KILL YOUR MAMA GUITAR QUARTET: Unplugged Set for Salomon Arts Gallery

My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama Guitar Quartet: Unplugged will be presented by Composers Concordance in an intimate concert of new music for acoustic guitars, violin, and spoken word.

The program will feature works that blend classical, jazz, rock, and experimental styles, highlighting a range of contemporary compositional voices. The performance will also incorporate elements of poetry and chamber collaboration.

The concert will take place on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Salomon Arts Gallery in New York City. The program will include music by Arnold, Getter, Pritsker, McBride, Ozawa, and Frank Zappa.

Special guest artists will join the ensemble to contribute violin and spoken word, adding to the multimedia format of the evening. The performance is part of Composers Concordance’s ongoing series of contemporary music presentations.