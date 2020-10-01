MY BROADWAY MEMORY Partners With Broadway for Biden, New Episode to Feature Jose Llana and Christine Toy Johnson

Each episode will focus on Broadway memories as well as voter registration and mobilization in preparation for the 2020 election.

My Broadway Memory, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced a month-long partnership with Broadway for Biden. The live streamed episodes will be available every Thursday at 7pm EST exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network. Find it now at bpn.fm/mybroadwaymemorylive.

On each episode of My Broadway Memory, guests select a Playbill from their collection at random and reminisce about their favorite show in addition to discussing their theatrical careers. Michael Kushner and Brian Sedita host.

During each episode, Kushner and Sedita regale the hidden gems of guest's personal Broadway memories, but also infuse the show with activism in a segment called Good News. During My Broadway Memory, viewers not only enjoy stories of the past, but are educated on how to support charities, nonprofits and more while Broadway is dark. For the month of October, Kushner and Sedita are partnering with Broadway for Biden and each episode will focus on Broadway memories as well as voter registration and mobilization in preparation for the 2020 election.

The first episode on 10/1 features Jose Llana and Christine Toy Johnson. Also tapped to be guests on 10/8 are Ryan Haddad and Kait Kerrigan. More to be announced soon.

Previous episodes on My Broadway Memory include Todrick Hall, Colleen Ballinger, Marc Shaiman, Alice Ripley, Mary Testa, Jackie Hoffman, Megan Hilty, Jenn Damiano, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Jonathan Freeman, L. Morgan Lee, Telly Leung, Brittney Johnson, The Skivvies, Joan Marcus, and more. My Broadway Memory is live every week on Broadway Podcast Network at 7pm EST. The live episodes are then able to be viewed after they air on bpn.fm/mbmplaylist

Website: bpn.fm/mybroadwaymemorylive

