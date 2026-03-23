MOVING MEMORY PROJECT 2026: NEXT GEN To Return At Broadway Presbyterian Church

Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup will present MOVING MEMORY PROJECT 2026: NEXT GEN on April 24 and 25 at Broadway Presbyterian Church in New York City. The multidisciplinary festival, created and curated by choreographer Stefanie Nelson, will feature original works by a group of New York City–based dance artists centered on themes of memory and forgetting.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on both evenings and will include six new works: Before the Body Knows by Tricia Dietrick, You See Ghosts by Zev Haworth, Se Va by Miguel Miranda, Here.Now.Close by Chelsea Thedinga, HOLDFAST by Tethered Residents (Taylor Graham and Jerimy Rivera), and Amor Fati by Omnivore Dance (Maggie Xiao Liang and Yinqi Wang).

Launched in 2019, the Moving Memory Project brings together artists, caregivers, and seniors to build community around issues of memory loss while advocating for increased research funding. The 2026 edition coincides with the 25th anniversary season of Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup and continues the project’s focus on pairing emerging voices with established choreographers.

As Nelson noted, “Marking 25 years of Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup, this edition of the Moving Memory Project looks both backward and forward. Since its inception, the project has brought together emerging voices alongside established, award-winning choreographers and performers such as Kayla Farrish and Marjani Sanders, whose work has pushed the conversation around memory into deeply embodied, urgent territory. Next Gen continues that trajectory with a new cohort of artists, shifting the focus without losing the thread. The questions remain the same: how does memory live in the body, and how can performance make that visible, shared, and felt?”

The works explore themes including grief, transformation, identity, and the physical embodiment of memory. Several pieces draw on narrative and historical references, including You See Ghosts, inspired in part by the ballet Giselle, and Se Va, which examines the tension between holding on and letting go.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Broadway Presbyterian Church, 601 West 114th Street in New York City. Tickets are priced at $20, with a pay-what-you-wish option available.