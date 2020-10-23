MONSOON WEDDING Musical Will Now Open in India in 2021

The musical adaptation of the 2001 film was set to open at Leeds Playhouse in June 2020, and transfer to London's Roundhouse in July prior to the health crisis.

The musical adaptation of Mira Nair's hit film Monsoon Wedding will now open in India in 2021. Prior to the global health crisis, the musical was set to open at Leeds Playhouse on June 17th 2020 before transferring to London's Roundhouse to play a limited season from 17th July to 29th August.

Variety reported that at the Busan Film Festival, Nair, who is co-directing the stage adaptation with Stephen Whitson said, "We are going to open next year, November 2021. First in India, and then in Singapore, and Dubai, perhaps, and then bring it to London and the United States... It's a wonderful musical with music from Vishal Bhardwaj, one of our great composers, 21 new songs...It is very, very close to the film in spirit, but it's a stage musical. And that's the something that I have been working on very painstakingly for 10-11 years. So now we are ready. And we're looking for COVID to leave us so that we can open on the big stages."

About Monsoon Wedding:

In Delhi, preparations are under way for a lavish, nonstop, four-day celebration to mark the arranged marriage of Aditi and Hemant. Aditi is the only daughter of an upper middle-class family in India. She is about to meet her groom, an Indian-American from New Jersey. It should be the perfect wedding, but the bride is having an affair, her father is in financial trouble, and as members of the family descend from around the world, dark family secrets surface.

At its heart Monsoon Wedding is an anthem to modern India. In the way that the film introduced the world of a globalizing India, the musical is a celebration of the exuberant chaos of contemporary India and its vibrant diaspora. The musical explores the ever-increasing difference and discrepancy in India between the rich and the poor, the old and the new, the traditional and the modern, the east and the west.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You