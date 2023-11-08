MOMIX to Return to The Joyce This Holiday Season

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Moses Pendleton's wildly inventive and immensely popular company MOMIX, this time for the holiday season. An always mesmerizing and often surreal collection of dancer-illusionists will take over The Joyce Theater from December 19-January 7 with a program highlighting unforgettable pieces from the company's four decade history. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$82 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

With a program highlighting more than 40 years of mind- (and body-) bending works, MOMIX returns to The Joyce just in time for the 2023/2024 holiday season. Fresh from a European tour, Moses Pendleton's inventive company is poised to deliver a season of wonder and stage magic guaranteed to delight the entire family. New York audiences will be the first to witness the premiere work—Floating—that is sure to become instant classics. Also on the bill are movements from some of the company's most ambitious works, including the other-worldly black light effects of Lunar Sea and the earth-bound beauty found in the changing of seasons featured in Botanica. The latter, set to an eclectic score ranging from birdsong to Vivaldi, features giant puppetry designed by Michael Curry, acclaimed production designer for Cirque du Soleil, Disney and the Metropolitan Opera.

Accompanying these pieces are a mix of works from the MOMIX archives, presented in their original stagings by its founder and artistic director as well as a selection from reMIX, which celebrated the company's 25th anniversary with re-envisioned repertory performances. Among the company classics are Brainwave and Table Talk, joined by reMIX pieces Baths of Caracalla and If You Need Some Body. Rounding out the astounding program are pieces created especially for the company's 35th anniversary: Paper Trails, Light Reigns, and Daddy Long Leg. Both devotees of MOMIX's annual Joyce season and new audiences seeking live, family-friendly holiday entertainment will be mesmerized by the shape-shifting, always-beautiful movement from this stunning collective of artists.

* * *

ABOUT MOMIX

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. In addition to stage performances worldwide, MOMIX has worked in film and television, recently appearing in a national commercial for Hanes underwear and a Target ad that premiered during the airing of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. With performances on PBS's “Dance in America” series, France's Antenne II, and Italian RAI television, the company's repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries. Joining the Montreal Symphony in the Rhombus Media film of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, winner of an international Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special, the company's performance was distributed on laserdisc by Decca Records. MOMIX was also featured in IMAGINE, one of the first 3D films to be released in IMAX theaters worldwide. MOMIX dancers Cynthia Quinn and Karl Baumann, under Moses Pendleton's direction, played the role of “Bluey” in the feature film FX2; and White Widow, co-choreographed by Moses Pendleton and Cynthia Quinn, was featured in Robert Altman's movie The Company. Participating in the Homage a Picasso in Paris, MOMIX was also selected to represent the US at the European Cultural Center at Delphi. MOMIX has been commissioned by corporations such as Fiat and Mercedes Benz, performing at Fiat's month-long 100th Anniversary Celebration in Torino, Italy and Mercedes Benz's International Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany. With nothing more than light, shadow, props, and the human body, MOMIX has astonished audiences on five continents for more than 40 years.

ABOUT THE Joyce Theater Foundation

The Joyce Theater Foundation (“The Joyce,” Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for more than four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 475 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (1st–12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance includes over 300 performances for audiences of over 100,000.

The Joyce Theater presents an extended holiday engagement with MOMIX from December 19-January 7. The performance schedule is as follows: Tue-Wed 7:30pm; Thu-Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$82 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.