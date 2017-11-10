MISS SAIGON Eva Noblezada Extends GIRL NO MORE Again at The Green Room 42

Nov. 10, 2017  

Eva Noblezada, Tony nominee from Broadway's MISS SAIGON, has announced a second extension to her sold-out, premiere solo concert "Girl No More" at The Green Room 42.

After six sell-out weeks, performances continue November 15th & 19th and December 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Through her favorite artists like Amy Winehouse and Frank Sinatra, Eva sings from her heart and reveals a side of her story you've never heard. Join her for an intimate evening of music, a good drink, and a wonderfully colorful set list.

Tickets are $35. Click here to purchase and for more information. The Green Room 42 @ Yotel is located at 570 Tenth Ave, New York, NY 10036. Visit thegreenroom42.com. Please note: There is no food or beverage minimum.


