MILLE SECRETS DE POUSSINS to Make North American Debut at L'Alliance New York

L'Alliance New York will present the North American premiere of Collectif Quatre Ailes' Mille secrets de poussins on October 24, 2026 at 11:30AM and 3PM, set for Le Skyroom at L'Alliance New York (22 East 60th Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY, 10022). Tickets start at $10.

A narrator begins reading Claude Ponti's beloved book, Mille secrets de poussins, but things don't go as planned... Full of mischief, the poussins (chicks) have hidden themselves in the library and start popping out of the books to play tricks on him-especially Blaise, who wears a funny red mask.﻿

Accompanied by animated videos and multimedia effects, the performer, who acts as both storyteller and puppeteer, leads the audience into a playful world. Designed for audiences 3 and up, the show draws on the playful, poetic, and bizarre questions and answers that fill Claude Ponti's work. Everyone is invited to travel freely to the other side of the pages and discover the magical world of the chicks.

Since 2003, Collectif Quatre Ailes has produced eleven stage and site-specific productions, establishing itself as a leading voice in contemporary visual and youth theater. Designed for audiences from age 3 to adulthood, the company's work offers an innovative imagery-driven theater characterized by a sophisticated aesthetic and multi-layered dramaturgy that builds organic connections between generations.

At the core of its artistic process, the Collective deploys a hybrid language where video is poetically repurposed to become a living partner on stage. Through the lens of magical realism, its creations explore the 'coming-of-age' journey and the power of imagination as an act of resistance. Each production, adapted from literary masterpieces (Murakami, Dickens, Walser, Maeterlinck, Supervielle) or iconic graphic novels and children's books (Claude Ponti, Brian Selznick), serves as a vibrant invitation to rediscover literature.

Founded by Michaël Dusautoy (director and video artist) and Damien Saugeon (actor and acrobat), joined in 2005 by Annabelle Brunet (video and visual artist), the collective frequently collaborates with composer Nicolas Séguy, writer Frédéric Chevaux, and dramaturg Julie André.

Their productions have been presented across France's most prestigious venues (National Dramatic Centers, National Stages) and internationally (Morocco, South Korea, Chile, Russia, Taiwan). Deeply committed to social engagement, the Collective leads extensive arts education and outreach programs within its local communities.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 07 Hrs 02 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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