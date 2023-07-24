MIDSUMMER STRUT Takes To The 3 Dollar Bill Stage

The show will take place on Monday, July 31st.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 2 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

MIDSUMMER STRUT Takes To The 3 Dollar Bill Stage

On Monday July 31st, Leg Up On Life and Drag Out The Vote will be working in collaboration to bring MIDSUMMER STRUT benefiting Drag Out The Vote to life at 3 Dollar Bill. 

This show is the first of its kind with host Brita Filter (Ru Paul's Drag Race season 12 alum and Drag Out Vote National Co-Chair) bringing together a line up of jaw dropping NYC local Drag talents. The list of headlining Drag Artists are Bianca Star, Boxa Crayonz (“Pantheon” Season 1 Winner), Brie Bordeaux, Britney Virazzano, Christine Dior, Egypt (Broadway Bares), Essence, Hanukah Lewinsky, Peachez Iman Cummings (Hulu's Drag Me To Dinner, of Worst Cooks In America” season 23), Sasha VanGuard and Skye Walker (“Lady Liberty” Winner). The show will be featuring choreography by Leg Up On Life founder, Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Beauty and the Beast national tours).

Other performers dedicating their time and talents to the cause are Abbi Cavanaugh, Adena Ershow, Adriana Negron (CATS National Tour), Alexandria Mann, Alex Johnson, Alex Osorio, Amanda Collins, Amy Cheng, Anya Panova, Beatrice Howell, Beatrice Reyes, Bella Savastano, Brianna Londeree, Cam Gradel, Caroline Grace Perry, Catie Whalen, Chanel Jack, Chris Marinelli, Cici Roman, Colby Lewis (Anastasia National Tour), Corey Wright, Danie Kurzman, David Nick Alea, Dayle Embleton, Delaney Charlotte Burke, Domanick Hubbard (Jesus Christ Superstar and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tours), Emma Driver, Erin Kei, Grant Braden, Ilana Gabriella, Jenny Oehlwein, Jeremy Makana Hurr (Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour) Josh Bordman, Jules Geiss (CATS National Tour), Julia Feeley, Kaitlyn Soloway, Kathleen Belarde, Kathy Liu, Katie Mollison, Katie Rose Stephanson, Kayleigh Hegarty (Summer National Tour), Kelsey Austin, Kennedy Kandi, Kimberly Sessions, Kristin Greve, LaTarika Pierce (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Lauren VanGheluwe, Lena Adele Wolfe, Leon Glover, Livia Janjigian, Maci Arms, Mariel Harris, Marina Vidal (On Your Feet National Tour), Mia Kathryn Wenger, Michael Charles, Miyah Henderson, Nic Petersen, Rachel Kay, Rafal Wiewiora, Sequoia Aya, Sophie Wilfong, Stevie LeWarne, Timmy Bradford, Tyler McNair, Zummy Mohammed, and more. 

Get your tickets today at Click Here

Come on out to see these FIERCE artists sashay to 3 Dollar Bill lighting it up with a diverse and awe-inducing show to Brooklyn. All the fabulous talents coming together are ready to raise some money for Drag Out The Vote. Don't miss to see what they have in store for you! 

Learn more about Drag Out The Vote at https://dragoutthe.vote/ or IG: @dragoutthevote

Learn more about Leg Up On Life at https://www.leguponlife.org/ or IG: @leguponlife




RELATED STORIES

1
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mills THE GREAT GATSBY Photo
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts- Executive Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is pleased to announce initial casting for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

2
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE

The new musical Here Lies Love officially opened on Broadway last week at the Broadway Theatre and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand to chat with all the celebrity guests on the big night. Check out what they had to say in this video.

3
Broadway Buying Guide: July 24, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: July 24, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, July 24, 2023.

4
Jonathan Groff, Ben Platt & More Almost Starred in BARBIE Photo
Jonathan Groff, Ben Platt & More Almost Starred in BARBIE

Discover the Broadway stars who were almost cast in the upcoming Barbie movie, including Ben Platt, Jonathan Groff, and more. Find out why they missed out on the chance to join the star-studded cast and learn about the musical numbers featured in the film.

More Hot Stories For You

Signed Copy of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sells at AuctionSigned Copy of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sells at Auction
THE COTTAGE Opens Tonight on BroadwayTHE COTTAGE Opens Tonight on Broadway
Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the MunyVideo: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
Wake Up With BWW 7/24: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sets Closing Date, and MoreWake Up With BWW 7/24: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sets Closing Date, and More

Videos

Video: Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video Video: Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GREY HOUSE

Recommended For You