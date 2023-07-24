MIDSUMMER STRUT Takes To The 3 Dollar Bill Stage

On Monday July 31st, Leg Up On Life and Drag Out The Vote will be working in collaboration to bring MIDSUMMER STRUT benefiting Drag Out The Vote to life at 3 Dollar Bill.

This show is the first of its kind with host Brita Filter (Ru Paul's Drag Race season 12 alum and Drag Out Vote National Co-Chair) bringing together a line up of jaw dropping NYC local Drag talents. The list of headlining Drag Artists are Bianca Star, Boxa Crayonz (“Pantheon” Season 1 Winner), Brie Bordeaux, Britney Virazzano, Christine Dior, Egypt (Broadway Bares), Essence, Hanukah Lewinsky, Peachez Iman Cummings (Hulu's Drag Me To Dinner, of Worst Cooks In America” season 23), Sasha VanGuard and Skye Walker (“Lady Liberty” Winner). The show will be featuring choreography by Leg Up On Life founder, Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Beauty and the Beast national tours).

Other performers dedicating their time and talents to the cause are Abbi Cavanaugh, Adena Ershow, Adriana Negron (CATS National Tour), Alexandria Mann, Alex Johnson, Alex Osorio, Amanda Collins, Amy Cheng, Anya Panova, Beatrice Howell, Beatrice Reyes, Bella Savastano, Brianna Londeree, Cam Gradel, Caroline Grace Perry, Catie Whalen, Chanel Jack, Chris Marinelli, Cici Roman, Colby Lewis (Anastasia National Tour), Corey Wright, Danie Kurzman, David Nick Alea, Dayle Embleton, Delaney Charlotte Burke, Domanick Hubbard (Jesus Christ Superstar and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tours), Emma Driver, Erin Kei, Grant Braden, Ilana Gabriella, Jenny Oehlwein, Jeremy Makana Hurr (Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour) Josh Bordman, Jules Geiss (CATS National Tour), Julia Feeley, Kaitlyn Soloway, Kathleen Belarde, Kathy Liu, Katie Mollison, Katie Rose Stephanson, Kayleigh Hegarty (Summer National Tour), Kelsey Austin, Kennedy Kandi, Kimberly Sessions, Kristin Greve, LaTarika Pierce (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Lauren VanGheluwe, Lena Adele Wolfe, Leon Glover, Livia Janjigian, Maci Arms, Mariel Harris, Marina Vidal (On Your Feet National Tour), Mia Kathryn Wenger, Michael Charles, Miyah Henderson, Nic Petersen, Rachel Kay, Rafal Wiewiora, Sequoia Aya, Sophie Wilfong, Stevie LeWarne, Timmy Bradford, Tyler McNair, Zummy Mohammed, and more.

Get your tickets today at Click Here

Come on out to see these FIERCE artists sashay to 3 Dollar Bill lighting it up with a diverse and awe-inducing show to Brooklyn. All the fabulous talents coming together are ready to raise some money for Drag Out The Vote. Don't miss to see what they have in store for you!

Learn more about Drag Out The Vote at https://dragoutthe.vote/ or IG: @dragoutthevote

Learn more about Leg Up On Life at https://www.leguponlife.org/ or IG: @leguponlife