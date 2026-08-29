MEMORY CUTS DEEP To Receive Industry Reading at AMDA Studios

Educator, speech forensics champion, and BIPOC playwright Dr. Kristy Thomas will present an exclusive industry reading of her deeply moving new play, Memory Cuts Deep, on Saturday, October 3, at 3:00 PM at AMDA Studios (250 West 54th Street, New York City). Directed by KM Jones, the presentation will be followed by an insightful talkback with the creative team and a complimentary wine and cheese reception.

Memory Cuts Deep is an intimate, 45-minute two-hander that lays bare the emotional, psychological, and relational toll of cognitive decline on a family. Centering on Tosh and her ailing father, the play captures a profound, fleeting miracle: a father who begins the scene entirely disconnected suddenly snaps into lucid clarity, granting Tosh the precious gift she has longed for—one more conversation, one more laugh, and one more shared memory. Just as quickly as it arrives, the moment slips away, leaving heartbreak in its wake. While the clinical term is never spoken aloud, the drama directly confronts the quiet ache experienced by millions of families navigating dementia worldwide.

"In the world of dementia, 'one more time' is the only thing any of us ask for," notes playwright Dr. Kristy Thomas. "I often begged for it, and while I never got it for any lengthy amount of time, those quick moments of clarity with my dad were cherished. This is a story of magic I wish I could have made come true for my father and me. One more laugh, one more dance, one more 'I love you'—for now, we live on these pages."

Dr. Thomas’s poignant narrative is brought to life under the sharp direction of KM Jones, creating a raw, compassionate examination of unconditional love and human resilience. Following the reading, industry guests, producers, and patrons are invited to remain for a moderated talkback exploring the themes of the work and the development process, alongside hospitality provided during the reception.

Industry Reading, Talkback & Reception: Memory Cuts Deep will take place at AMDA Studios, 250 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019. Admission follows Industry RSVP Required / Limited Seating.

About The Playwright

Dr. Kristy Thomas is a seasoned theatre artist, academic coordinator, speech forensics champion, and the founder of Always Writing 4 U LLC. She has had two full length plays produced in NYC "Memories of the Game," and "Gray: A Play About a Race Through Time." With an illustrious career spanning over three decades as an actor, director, voiceover artist, spoken word poet and competitive forensics coaching, Dr. Thomas has coached and written dozens of state and national finalists and champions across NSDA, NIETOC, and UIL circuits. Dedicated to championing authentic voices and emotional truth, her work remains rooted in her core philosophy: "Tell your story—it is the best story ever told."

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