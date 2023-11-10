MEET ME WHERE I AM Starring Anthony Rapp To Have NYC Premiere at Dances With Films Festival

The event will take place on Saturday, December 2nd at the Regal Cinemas in Union Square.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

"Meet Me Where I Am" a timely and intimate look about moving through grief and finding meaning through loss, will make its East Coast premiere at this year's Dances With Films (DWF) Festival, Saturday, December 2nd at the Regal Cinemas in Union Square.

Told through individual stories with families, and grief experts, the documentary explores how we can normalize grief in our society and actively help others to process the pain of losing a loved one.The film features Actor-author Anthony Rapp (Broadway's RENT, StarTrek: Discovery), author and grief expert David Kessler (Finding Meaning, ABC Good Morning America contributor) and actor John Farley, the brother of late comedian Chris Farley) they share their experiences dealing with grief, both personally and collectively, in a country reeling from multiple tragic events in recent years.

Winner of The Audience Award for Best Documentary at DWF: LA, "Meet Me Where I Am" is a collaborative art by director Grant Garry, producers Stacy Roque, Lisa Kauls, Sharolyn Schmiederer and director of Photography, editor, and filmmaker James Slaven.

The 86 minute documentary also features a mixture of families, counselors, grief advocates and experts including Ron Marasco, Julie Shaw, Cynthia O'Neal, Donna Schuurman, Jana DeCristofaro, Lisa Kauls, Mike Reynolds, Ken Ithiphol, Alicia Forneret, Julisa Golden, and Natalie Kazarian.

Director Garry has always been curious about grief, from his first experience when his grandmother died when he was a teenager to more recent personal losses, and the death of his uncle.

"Meet Me Where I Am" is the culmination of that curiosity, and a dedication to ensuring we all feel better equipped to talk about grief.

