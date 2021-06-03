MCC Theater Announces 2021 Season, Featuring Nick Blaemire, Donja R. Love, and More!

MCC Theater has officially announced their 2021-2022 season, which is expected to kick off in October 2021 with Nollywood Dreams by Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play) and directed by Saheem Ali (Fires in The Mirror).

In January 2022 MCC will present a full production of the previously announced Space Dogs, a new musical by Van Hughes (Burn All Night) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days). Here She Is, Boys, by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage), will premiere in April 2022.

The season will conclude in May 2022 with soft by Donja R. Love (one in two) and directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down). MCC will also present Uncensored, an MCC Youth Company Production, in Spring of 2022.

Dates, casting, creative teams, and individual ticket on sales will be announced at a later date.

MCC will closely monitor and adhere to all local, state and federal guidelines for all in-person activity and will alter plans if it is deemed in the best interests of public health. MCC is committed to the health and safety of its staff, artists, production crews, students and audience members. The theater has expanded its safety initiatives by installing a Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) technology system, upgrading the HVAC system with MERV 14 & MERV 15 filters, placing standing HEPA filters throughout the building, as well doubling the facility deep cleaning schedule, and going contactless with digital ticket scanning and digital playbills, among other efforts.

Full season lineup is as follows:

Nollywood Dreams

Written by Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh

Directed by Saheem Ali

Newman Mills Theater

October - November 2021

It's the 1990s and in Lagos, Nigeria, the NOLLYWOOD film industry is exploding and taking the world by storm. Ayamma dreams of stardom while working at her parents' travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede. When Ayamma lands an audition for a new film by Gbenga Ezie, Nigeria's hottest director, she comes head-to-head with Gbenga's former leading lady, Fayola. Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma, the aspiring ingénue, and Wale, Nollywood's biggest heartthrob, in this hilarious new play about dreaming big.

Nollywood Dreams is supported by The Laurents/Hatcher Foundation, The Bonnie Cashin Costume Design Fund, and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

Space Dogs

A new musical written and performed by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire

Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater

January - February 2022

Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking, mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer -- a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

Space Dogs is supported by the Gary Platt Initiative for New Musicals, Nicole and Stephen Eisenberg, the Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation, and public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council. Space Dogs was developed in MCC's SongLabs with leadership support provided by Jill Furman.

Here She Is, Boys

By Ana Nogueira

Directed by Mike Donahue

Newman Mills Theater

April - May 2022

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the conversation they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever. Warning: Beware of Tourists.

Here She Is, Boys is supported by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

soft

By Donja R. Love

Directed by Whitney White

Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater

May - June 2022

Flowers are magically in bloom-in Mr. Isaiah's classroom, in the halls of the correctional boarding school where he teaches, and in the depths of his students' imaginations. After one boy dies by suicide, Mr. Isaiah struggles to figure out how to save the Black and Brown boys he teaches from a world that tries to crush their softness.

soft is supported by The R&S Shulman Fund at MCC Theater, and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

Uncensored

An MCC Youth Company Production

Spring 2022

An annual highlight of the MCC calendar, the 21st Edition of Uncensored will feature New York City teens taking over MCC's main stage to speak their truth. MCC Youth Company's Performance Lab and Brooklyn Youth Company branches put on exhilarating shows with student-written monologues, scenes, music, and ensemble pieces. Uncensored is a celebration of young voices who speak to their experiences, hopes and dreams reflecting on today, while looking toward the future. Their words are emboldened with music and movement, resulting in a show that will bring you to your feet.

This program is supported by The Pinkerton Foundation, the Tiger Baron Foundation, and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

Priority subscriptions for MCC's 2021/22 season start at $212 (including all handling fees) and include all the productions plus unlimited free ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and first access to tickets. Memberships start at $67 (including all handling fees) and include all of the productions at a discounted rate of $45 per ticket, up to three free ticket exchanges per production, 10% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and access to tickets ahead of the general public. Subscriptions and memberships are available for purchase beginning today at mcctheater.org.

Subscriptions purchased between June 3 and 18 will receive an MCC Subscriber mug and an MCC mask. Memberships purchased between June 3 and 18 will receive an MCC mask. All gifts will be available for pick up during the first performance patrons are scheduled to attend.