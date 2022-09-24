Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MARY POPPINS' Neil Starkenberg Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Mary Poppins plays at the Outdoor Ampitheatre at Tuacahn Center for the Arts through October 20.

Sep. 24, 2022  

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Neil Starkenberg, who stars as Bert, takes over to take you behind the scenes of his day at Mary Poppins at Tuacahn Center for the Arts.

Neil Starkenberg (Bert) is a Southern California native, with a BFA in Musical Theater from CSUF. Some of his previous credits include: BROADWAY: Mamma Mia! (Pepper; u/s Sky) TOURS: Mamma Mia! (Pepper; u/s Sky), Peter Pan (Pirate/Indian) VEGAS: For the Record's : BAZ (Rowdy; u/s Romeo, Christian, Gatsby, Scott) TELEVISON: "Instinct" (CBS), "How I Met Your Mother" (CBS), as well as The Today Show (NBC), & premier of The Meredith Vieria Show (NBC) with Mamma Mia!. Some favorite Regional roles include: Footloose (Ren), The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric), Grease (Danny), Hairspray (Link), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Gideon), & Grumpy Old Men (Lo). For more charming nonsense visit @njstarkenberg or www.neilstarkenberg.com

The magical story of the world's favorite Nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible Tuacahn effects and unforgettable songs like; "Jolly Holiday," "Step in Time," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "Feed the Birds" and more.

The stage production of Mary Poppins is brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories by PL Travers and the original Disney film. Mary Poppins is the story of the Banks family who live in a big house in London on Cherry Tree Lane. Things are not going well for the family, the children, Jane and Michael, are out of control and are in need of a new nanny. When a mysterious young woman named Mary Poppins appears at their doorstep, the family finds that she's the answer to their prayers, but in the most peculiar way. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones she has a profound effect upon. Your whole family will believe in the magic of Mary Poppins and discover a world where anything can happen if you let it!

Mary Poppins plays at the Outdoor Ampitheatre at Tuacahn Center for the Arts through October 20.

