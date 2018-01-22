MARCY & ZINA & FRIENDS: CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF COLLABORATION at 54 Below this February

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Award-winning songwriters Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich as they celebrate their 25th year of romantic comedy writing with a one-night only, all-original show.

This star-studded evening will feature Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Anika Larsen (Beautiful), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Jill Abramovitz (Cinderella), Amanda Green (Hands on a Hard Body), Julie Foldesi (Sunday in the Park with George), and David Beach (Something Rotten).

"We've always known how lucky we are to have such a long and laughter-filled collaboration, says Marcy Heisler, "but the icing on the cake is to celebrate with our inspirational Broadway friends." Adds Goldrich, "We're looking forward to being back at 54 Below for a fun Valentine's Eve celebration with my favorite musicians."

The band includes Michael Croiter, Mary Ann McSweeney and Peter Sachon. The evening is produced by Yael Silver in collaboration with Goldrich and Heisler.

Marcy & Zina and Friends Celebrating 25 Years of Collaboration plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 13th, 2018. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MARCY HEISLER (Author/Lyricist) and ZINA GOLDRICH (Composer) have been collaborating together since 1993.They were the first women ever honored with the Fred Ebb Award for Musical Theatre Songwriting, and Heisler was honored with the 2012 Kleban Prize for Outstanding Lyrics. Current projects include Ever After, (previously at PaperMill Playhouse/NJ), Hollywood Romance, written with Emmy Award winners Gabrielle Allan and Jen Crittenden, directed by Kristin Hanggi, and an untitled romantic comedy commission from Universal Stage Productions. In 2012, Goodspeed Opera House premiered The Great American Mousical, based on the bestselling book by author/director Julie Andrews. In 2016, Goldrich and Heisler continued their collaboration with Andrews, contributing songs to her Netflix series Julie's Green Room. They earned 2009 Drama Desk nominations for Outstanding Lyrics and Music for their musical Dear Edwina, a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Theatreworks USA's Junie B. Jones (based on the popular children's book) and a Helen Hayes Award nomination for their Kennedy Center production of Snow White Rose Red (and Fred). They have provided original songs for ABC's The Middle, The Disney Channel, Disney Interactive and Feature Animation projects, Disney