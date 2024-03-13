MACBETH With Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma is Coming to Cinemas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare’s Macbeth is coming to cinemas across the UK, the US, Australia and selected international territories from 2nd May. This critically acclaimed and cinematic new production, starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, is being filmed live at Dock X in London specially for cinemas. Cinema tickets will go on sale from 20th March.

Tony and BAFTA Award-winner Ralph Fiennes (Antony & Cleopatra, Schindler's List, Coriolanus) and Olivier Award-winner Indira Varma (Present Laughter, Obi Wan Kenobi, Luther) star in this brand-new production of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Designed for a custom-built space, this gripping and breath-taking Macbeth will be unmissable on the big screen. By the end of the run in London and following seasons in Liverpool and Edinburgh, Macbeth will have played to sell out audiences of over 100,000 people at 110 performances.

Macbeth is directed by Simon Godwin (Antony & Cleopatra, Romeo & Juliet, Hansard) with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw (Jerusalem, Blues for an Alabama Sky).

Macbeth is coming. A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception, and superstition in cinemas for a limited time only. Once you cross the line, you can never turn back.

Joining Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth and Indira Varma as Lady Macbeth will be Ben Allen as Ross, Ewan Black as Malcolm, Levi Brown as Angus, Jonathon Case as Seyton, Danielle Fiamanya as Second Witch, Keith Fleming as King Duncan/Siward, Michael Hodgson as Second Murderer, Lucy Mangan as First Witch, Jake Neads as First Murderer/Donalbain, Richard Pepper as Lennox, Steffan Rhodri as Banquo, Rose Riley as Menteith, Lola Shalam as Third Witch, Rebecca Scroggs as Lady Macduff/Doctor, Ethan Thomas as Fleance, and Ben Turner as Macduff.