MACBETH With Ralph Fiennes & Indira Varma Coming to Cinemas

William Shakespeare’s MACBETH, starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, will come to select movie theaters on May 2 and May 5. Tickets are available now here.

Even as it plays a sold-out run in Washington, D.C., this stunning new production—filmed live at Dock X in London especially for cinemas—can be experienced on movie screens in this special presentation.

Tony and BAFTA Award-winner Ralph Fiennes (Antony & Cleopatra, Schindler's List, Coriolanus) and Olivier Award-winner Indira Varma (Present Laughter, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luther) star in this production of the epic Shakespeare tragedy. Designed for a custom-built space, The I says this production of Macbeth brings “Shakespeare’s tragedy pulsing into the present day.”

Directed by Simon Godwin (Antony & Cleopatra, Romeo & Juliet, Hansard­) with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw (Jerusalem, Blues for an Alabama Sky) is unmissable on the big screen. By the end of its run in London and following seasons in Liverpool and Edinburgh, Macbeth will have played to sell-out audiences of over 100,000 people at 110 performances. The sold-out Washington, D.C., production staged by the Shakespeare Theatre Company runs from April 9 to May 5.

Joining Fiennes as Macbeth and Varma as Lady Macbeth will be Ben Allen as Ross, Ewan Black as Malcolm, Levi Brown as Angus, Jonathan Case as Seyton, Danielle Fiamanya as Second Witch, Keith Fleming as King Duncan/Siward, Michael Hodgson as Second Murderer, Lucy Mangan as First Witch, Jake Neads as First Murderer/Donalbain, Richard Pepper as Lennox, Steffan Rhodri as Banquo, Rose Riley as Menteith, Lola Shalam as Third Witch, Rebecca Scroggs as Lady Macduff/Doctor, Ethan Thomas as Fleance, and Ben Turner as Macduff.

Watch the trailer for the filmed stage play here: