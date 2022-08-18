Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lydia Johnson Dance Announced At New York Live Arts In September

Performance will feature guest Craig Hall.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Lydia Johnson Dance has announced its New York Season 2022, September 15-17 at New York Live Arts, with an ensemble of ten in three premieres by Johnson, all created throughout the pandemic between shut-downs and Covid outbreaks.

The Company welcomes the return of Craig Hall, former soloist and current Ballet Master of New York City Ballet, as guest artist in Johnson's new "Time...and again".

Johnson will premiere "Time...and again", created for Craig Hall and LJD principal Laura Di Orio. Set to jazz standards played by Oscar Peterson, the duet is filled with elegance and romance, seen rather wistfully through the current post-pandemic mood.

"For Eli" (premiere), was commissioned by visual artist Laura Lou Levy as a memorial to her late son Eli, and is danced to music by Chopin that Eli played before his untimely death. The work has no clear plot, but rather alludes to elements in Eli's life and family.

"Glide Path" (premiere) is one of Johnson's more abstract pieces. Creating a sense of time passing and of communities and relationships shifting, the piece is anchored in the music of the adventurous string quartet ETHEL.

The Company will reprise Johnson's popular 2018 "Undercurrent", a suite ending with a vibrant community dance reminiscent of village folk dance. As in all of her pieces, Johnson, lauded for her exceptional musicality, links her movement to the music of one of her most inspiring composers, Henryk Gorecki.




