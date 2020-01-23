Louis Langrée To Make NY Philharmonic Debut

Louis Langrée will make his New York Philharmonic debut conducting an all-French program featuring Debussy's Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune and Nocturnes, the latter featuring a women's chorus from The Juilliard School, directed by Pierre Vallet; Ravel's Shéhérazade, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as soloist; and Scriabin's Le Poème de l'extase. The program will take place Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Louis Langrée is a familiar figure on the Lincoln Center campus, as music director of the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra and occasional guest conductor at The Metropolitan Opera.

Louis Langrée has been acclaimed for his interpretations of music from his native France. The Washington Post called his conducting of Debussy "some of the most sensitive and alluring Debussy I've heard ... his Debussy surrenders gloriously to shifting color and narrative flow. His [Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune] was uncommonly languorous and delicate, its phrases wafting up and swooning back down into a shimmering orchestral fabric."

Before their New York Philharmonic performances, Louis Langrée and Isabel Leonard will collaborate in Ravel's L'Enfant et les sortilèges with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - where Mr. Langrée is music director - and Ms. Leonard will perform Ravel's Shéhérazade with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The New York Times called her interpretation of Shéhérazade "alluringly sensual" when she sang it with The Met Orchestra in June 2019.

