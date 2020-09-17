Lori Belilove & Isadora Duncan Dance Co. Performance Live September 26

Lori Belilove & The Isadora Duncan Dance Company announce a socially distanced garden performance and more.

Lori Belilove & The Isadora Duncan Dance Company announce a socially distanced Garden Performance, and a return to historic roots at The Amphitheater of the Walled Garden of Untermyer's Yonkers estate, where Samuel and Minnie Untermyer watched The Isadorables perform in 1923.

Saturday September 26 at 5 PM (rain date: October 3 at 5 PM) Untermyer Park, 941 North Broadway, Yonkers, New York Tickets: $50 (socially distanced seating provided) For Tickets: www.untermyergardens.org/duncan-dance-company.html Dancers: Lori Belilove, Emily D'angelo, Faith Kimberling, Hayley Rose, Brittany Schmidt

Lori Belilove and The Isadora Duncan Dance Company return for an encore performance at Untermyer Gardens, 941 North Broadway in Yonkers, New York, appearing in the Walled Garden amphitheater where Samuel and Minnie Untermyer watched The Isadorables perform in 1923.

The tradition continued when Isadora Duncan Dancers, under the direction of Irma Duncan, returned to the site in 1932. Belilove and dancers will appear Saturday September 26 at 5 PM, performing a program of Duncan and original dances in this exquisite setting.

Samuel Untermyer, progressive lawyer and civic leader, and his wife Minnie built their home and extensive gardens on a high bluff overlooking the Hudson River in 1916.

The classically inspired gardens were regularly open to the public, and also used as a venue for performances. The Greek Theater at the Gardens provided an ideal setting for Duncan dance, with Isadora's conception of her dance's primal connection to ancient architecture.

Fortunately, those original performances were recorded in photos and on film, allowing Lori Belilove to study them in preparation for her company's appearance. In addition, Belilove feels a personal connection with the site, having trained with two of the original Duncan dancers that actually performed there. While not a literal recreation of the historical Duncan performances, Belilove states: "I am excited that, for the first time in nearly 100 years, these new interpretations will be performed in the exact locations of the originals. The Greek inspired architecture of the garden, and the horticultural exuberance of its recent restoration are a stunning, immersive compliment to Duncan dance and to my choreography."

