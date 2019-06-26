Loretta Devine Cast in Recurring Role on Starz' P-VALLEY

Jun. 26, 2019  
Loretta Devine has been cast in a recurring role in P-Valley, the upcoming Starz adaptation of Katori Hall's play, Pussy Valley, according to Deadline.

The hour-long series will follow the lives of people working in, and the patrons of, a strip club in a small town in Mississippi.

Devine, who appeared in the original company of Dreamgirls, and is known for her Emmy-winning role on Grey's Anatomy, will play the Granmuva of Uncle Clifford. Nicco Annan is reprising his role as Uncle Clifford from the play's world premiere at the Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis.

The cast of P-Valley also features Elarica Johnson, Shannon Thorton, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Parker Sawyers.

Hall will executive produce alongside Chernin Entertainment.

Read more on Deadline.



