Lord Brian Alejandro to Present AUTUMN CHANGES...SOMETIMES at Pangea in September

Lord Brian Alejandro will return to delight and dazzle with Autumn Changes...Sometimes, September 9th at 7:00 pm at Pangea Restaurant and Bar, 178 2nd Ave, NYC Tickets available Click Here

Legendary vocalist, Lord Brian Alejandro, returns to downtown's trendy supperclub, Pangea, with a clever new musical event: Autumn Changes...Sometimes featuring musical direction and accompaniment by Darnell White - Lord Brian's longtime collaborator.

Love and all that goes with it (and against it) has been a focus for Lord Brian throughout in his musical soirées, and this time is no exception. A selection of classics - some familiar, some rare, all charming - accompanied by tales from Lord Brian's storied career, transport the audience through the many faces of love ... and life. In the end - everything changes ... or does it?

Currently recruiting further instrumentation, Lord Brian is planning a wild night at Pangea. By the way, "Lord Brian" is no nickname. He really is English nobility.

Ask him to tell you THAT story!