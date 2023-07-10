Lord Brian Alejandro to Present AUTUMN CHANGES...SOMETIMES at Pangea in September

Currently recruiting further instrumentation, Lord Brian is planning a wild night at Pangea. By the way, "Lord Brian" is no nickname. He really is English nobility.
Lord Brian Alejandro will return to delight and dazzle with Autumn Changes...Sometimes, September 9th at 7:00 pm at Pangea Restaurant and Bar, 178 2nd Ave, NYC Tickets available Click Here
Legendary vocalist, Lord Brian Alejandro, returns to downtown's trendy supperclub, Pangea, with a clever new musical event: Autumn Changes...Sometimes featuring musical direction and accompaniment by Darnell White - Lord Brian's longtime collaborator.
Love and all that goes with it (and against it) has been a focus for Lord Brian throughout in his musical soirées, and this time is no exception. A selection of classics - some familiar, some rare, all charming - accompanied by tales from Lord Brian's storied career, transport the audience through the many faces of love ... and life. In the end - everything changes ... or does it?
Currently recruiting further instrumentation, Lord Brian is planning a wild night at Pangea. By the way, "Lord Brian" is no nickname. He really is English nobility.
Ask him to tell you THAT story!
