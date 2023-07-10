Lord Brian Alejandro to Present AUTUMN CHANGES...SOMETIMES at Pangea in September

Currently recruiting further instrumentation, Lord Brian is planning a wild night at Pangea. By the way, "Lord Brian" is no nickname. He really is English nobility.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Welcomes The Clinton Family And Ben Stiller Backstage For A Visit Photo 4 Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Welcomes The Clinton Family And Ben Stiller Backstage For A Visit

Lord Brian Alejandro to Present AUTUMN CHANGES...SOMETIMES at Pangea in September

Lord Brian Alejandro will return to delight and dazzle with Autumn Changes...Sometimes, September 9th at 7:00 pm at Pangea Restaurant and Bar, 178 2nd Ave, NYC Tickets available Click Here

Legendary vocalist, Lord Brian Alejandro, returns to downtown's trendy supperclub, Pangea, with a clever new musical event: Autumn Changes...Sometimes featuring musical direction and accompaniment by Darnell White - Lord Brian's longtime collaborator.

Love and all that goes with it (and against it) has been a focus for Lord Brian throughout in his musical soirées, and this time is no exception. A selection of classics - some familiar, some rare, all charming - accompanied by tales from Lord Brian's storied career, transport the audience through the many faces of love ... and life. In the end - everything changes ... or does it?

Currently recruiting further instrumentation, Lord Brian is planning a wild night at Pangea. By the way, "Lord Brian" is no nickname. He really is English nobility.

Ask him to tell you THAT story!




RELATED STORIES

1
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Enters Final Week of Performances Photo
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Enters Final Week of Performances

Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere musical, Days of Wine and Roses, is now in its final week of performances. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Eyeing Broadway Run in 2024 Photo
A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Eyeing Broadway Run in 2024

For the first time, Amazon Studios debuted an original series on stage with A Transparent Musical. The Producers intend to bring the show to Broadway sometime in 2024.

3
54 Below to Offer $15 Tickets Through New Ticket Initiative Photo
54 Below to Offer $15 Tickets Through New Ticket Initiative

54 BELOW is launching its Ticket Initiative, a series of programs designed to make tickets more accessible to a wider audience, as part of their expanded not-for-profit mission and goals.

4
Eva Noblezada to Depart HADESTOWN in August Photo
Eva Noblezada to Depart HADESTOWN in August

Original Broadway cast member Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown on Sunday, August 13.

More Hot Stories For You

Jordan E. Cooper, Michael R. Jackson, Christine Toy Johnson & More Named to 2023-2024 Tony Awards Nominating CommitteeJordan E. Cooper, Michael R. Jackson, Christine Toy Johnson & More Named to 2023-2024 Tony Awards Nominating Committee
Photos: See New Images of Maude Apatow & Mason Alexander Park in CABARET at the Kit Kat ClubPhotos: See New Images of Maude Apatow & Mason Alexander Park in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Video: Barbra Streisand Accepts the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership AwardVideo: Barbra Streisand Accepts the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Broadway Run By Two MonthsMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Broadway Run By Two Months

Videos

Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences Video Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
CAMELOT
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
PARADE
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You