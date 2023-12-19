London Studio Cast Album Of DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL Now Streaming On All Platforms

Alexander Sage Oyen (Music and Lyrics) and NORA BRIGID MONAHAN (Book and Characters) have released their London studio cast recording of DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL, now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever you listen to music.

The one-person-musical, which riffs on classic films about show business like All About Eve and Sunset Boulevard, features West End's Luke Bayer performing a full company of roles, set against a contemporary musical theatre score dripping in references to some of Broadway's most iconic shows.

Shares NORA BRIGID MONAHAN, “After our original New York run in 2017, DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL was slated to premiere in London in a brand new production in March 2020. Director Joe McNeice was already in tech when COVID shut everything down, and we were just heartbroken that his vision for the show was thwarted at the time. So, it was incredibly exciting when Joe took another swing at it in 2022 with the fabulous Luke Bayer as the star. We couldn't have been happier when the London run turned out to be such a big hit — in an award-winning, critically acclaimed, extended run at London's Turbine Theatre. And now it's even more thrilling to have Luke's performance preserved in this album. The show's darkly comedic look at a high school theater kid gone mad is perfectly captured on the new recording."

This new recording features a larger band (with new orchestrations by JONNIE GRANT), under the musical direction of Debbi Clarke (Annie Get Your Gun, Stranger Sings!). OYEN (the show's composer and lyricist) and Joe McNeice (director of the Turbine production) produced the album.

Explains OYEN, “It's really a tour de force performance — on the album, listeners will hear four different characters played to perfection by Luke Bayer. It's funny, it's biting, and it's a really thrilling listen. If you are or were a Drama Club kid in high school, you're going to want to hear DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL.” When asked to describe the album in one word, MONAHAN grins, “Sin-sational.”

DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL made its London debut at the Turbine Theatre in Battersea in 2022, with BAYER receiving critical acclaim for his performance. That production was nominated for Best Off-West End Show at the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, and BAYER won the 2023 Off-West End Theatre Award for Lead Performance in a Musical for his portrayal of Desmond Channing.

This studio recording also features CLARKE on piano, BEN UDEN on bass/guitar, GRANT on drums, JACOB ROSENBURG on trumpets, MAX ELLENBERGER on clarinet/flute, and CHLOE WINAND on cello.

As President of the high school drama club and the star of every school play, Desmond Channing has spent most of his short life in the spotlight. But when Evan Harris, a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his throne, Desmond responds as any diva would… with lethal force. Now, stuck in the Seventh Circle, Hell's most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive the outrageous events that led him there. As he presents his one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with a desperate vigor in the hope that he can prove he's repented and be finally freed from his eternal, campy torment.