Local Emerging Artists Will Showcase At Helsinki Hudson

The first edition of "On the Verge," a new, monthly emerging local artists showcase features Hudson's own neo-soul vocalist and hip-hop artist Kulton the Maker, dynamic singer-songwriter Brad Berk, from Catskill, and the "Get on the Dance Floor" hot performance of soul singer Donyasia from Albany N.Y., on Friday, March 13, at 8pm.

Last year, Kulton the Maker released his first full-length album, A Beautiful Something, which is now streaming on Spotify and other streaming services, including iTunes, Tidal, and Amazon Music. Kulton boasts a style that falls in line with the likes of J. Cole and Childish Gambino. The official video for his first single, "Separation Anxiety," is streaming on YouTube.

Each month's showcase of emerging local talent is also a benefit for a local cause. A portion of the proceeds from this month's showcase will go to support the Hudson Community Dinner, an annual event where people from all over the diverse local community come together to break bread and build understanding.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





