Living Room Concerts: PRETTY WOMAN's Aimie Atkinson Sings 'Live (For The One I Love)'

In today's diva-tastic Living Room Concert, Aimie Atkinson sings "Live (for the One I Love)", the English-language version of a number from musical Notre-Dame de Paris made internationally famous by Celine Dion. Watch the video below!

Pre-shutdown, Aimie was starring as Vivian in the West End production of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre. Let's hope she and the company will be back in action soon.

Aimie's other work includes the West End production of In the Heights, Legally Blonde at Kilworth House, and the UK tours of Dirty Dancing and Zorro the Musical. She released her debut solo album in 2017, and she starred as Catherine Howard in the original West End cast of smash-hit musical SIX.

If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating the amazing charity Acting for Others!





