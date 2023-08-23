Literature to Life Unveils its Fall 2023 Season

Aug. 23, 2023

Literature to Life Unveils its Fall 2023 Season

Literature to Life (LTL) is slated to kick off its fall season, which includes shows both in New York City and across the country. Through innovative theatrical performances, LTL aims to kindle an enduring passion for the written word, immersing audiences in both iconic and contemporary American novels. Embracing an innovative approach, LTL's Signature Performances are verbatim adaptations featuring the skillful portrayal of multiple characters by a single actor, breathing life into the essence of each narrative. The company’s unwavering dedication to great literature ensures that banned books like Black Boy, which was banned in the 1970s and The Giver which is currently banned in Missouri and Texas, a way to reach new readers. 

The season springs to life on September 29, 2023, as Ray Bradbury's incendiary masterpiece, Fahrenheit 451, takes center stage in a riveting performance by the talented Rich Orlow at the Nantucket Dreamland in Massachusetts. Meticulously adapted and directed by Wynn Handman, co-founder of Literature to Life, this theatrical rendition promises an immersive experience that delves deep into the core of the novel's thematic tapestry. Simultaneously, on the same evening, Kelvin Grullon will mesmerize audiences with his portrayal o f Junot Díaz's poignant The Brief and Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning in Queens, as part of the prestigious 2023 Brooklyn Book Festival.

October arrives with a spectrum of great performances. Fahrenheit 451 will also be presented as part of Banned Books Week at the Queens Library on October 7. It will go on to dazzle audiences at the 2023 Saratoga Book Festival on October 13 in Saratoga Springs, New York and then finishing up in SUNY Albany for shows October 24﹘27. 

Also on October 24, the University of Northern Iowa will present two performances of The Latehomecomer, brought to life by the talented Gaosong Heu. The month concludes on a high note with Michael Angel Viera and his enthralling performance of County of Kings at the esteemed Langston Hughes Literary Festival on October 28.

In the words of Lisa Vettoso, Executive Director of Literature to Life, "An array of extraordinary performances awaits! Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451, reimagined under the masterful guidance of our founder Wynn Handman, is out in full force following its return to our roster last season. I am thrilled to see Literature to Life reaching so many students, audiences, and communities nationwide. Additionally, the anticipation mounts for Literature to Life's triumphant return to the Langston Hughes Literary Arts Festival at the Queens Library, featuring Lemon Andersen's evocative County of Kings. If we are coming to an area near you, don’t miss us!"

As the season culminates, an eagerly anticipated premiere awaits: Literature to Life unveils its latest magnum opus, a scintillating adaptation of The Great Gatsby. The enchanting production, produced in collaboration with Northern Stage in Vermont, will showcase the talents of LTL's newest company member, Bryce Foley. This beloved novel’s adoring fan base grows exponentially with each passing year with many throwing Gatbsy themed birthday parties and events. Kelvin Grullon, distinguished performer of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, exhibits his prowess once more, not only by directing but also by adapting this classic American gem.

Elise Thoron, co-founding Artistic Director of Literature to Life, exclaims, "A moment of profound excitement abounds as our esteemed company manager, Kelvin Grullon, a luminary in The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, ventures into his maiden adaptation and directorial venture with The Great Gatsby. An unmissable opportunity for audiences to rediscover the allure of this timeless American classic."




Recommended For You