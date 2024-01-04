Literature To Life Reveals its Upcoming Season

Learn more about highlights of the season here!

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Literature to Life has announced its anticipated Spring 2024 season, kicking off this month. Learn more about highlights of the season below!

Highlighted Performances:

  • LTL's newest adaptation is F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby - which brings to life the dazzling world of the roaring twenties. The show features an exquisite performance by newest company member Bryce Foley, who takes on all the glitz, glamor, and tragedy of Jay Gatsby's world. The Great Gatsby will have its New York premiere on Monday, January 29 at the United Palace Theater in upper Manhattan.  

  • LTL's adaptation of Kao Kalia Yang's striking memoir, The Latehomecomer, was recently selected to take part in the Off-Rogue Festival in Fresno, CA from March 1 through 8. The show will also hit several venues across the country, including the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, WI; The Association for Asian Studies Conference in Seattle, WA; and The Ordway in St. Paul, MN.  

  • Actor Rich Orlow will perform the great American classic Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury at the Capitol Center in Concord, NH on March 12 and the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY on March 14. 

  • Tarantino Smith, who has been performing Black Boy by Richard Wright for the past 15 years, will be touring all up and down the eastern seaboard with this candid exploration of racism, poverty, and the quest for individual freedom in America. Don't miss the show when it is part of this year's Philadelphia Children's Festival on May 7.

Don't miss the chance to be part of Life''s Spring 2024 season, where every performance promises to be an unforgettable celebration of literature and theater. We look forward to welcoming audiences to a season filled with wonder, emotion, and the transformative power of live performance.

For more information about public performances and how to get tickets, visit https://literaturetolife.org/our-events  

Tickets for LTL's Spring 2024 season public performances are available for purchase online through the box office of each respective venue.




Recommended For You