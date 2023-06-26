Listen: The Final Episode of Broadway's Backbone Spotlights the Late Brad Bradley

Brad sadly passed away from cancer on June 4, 2023.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway veteran Brad Bradley, who lost his battle to cancer earlier this month. 

Brad, who starred in seven Broadway shows, was also the host and creator of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. As Brad would say at the start of every epiode, "These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone." 

"This is a very special edition of Broadways Backbone as it will be the last. For those of you who don’t know, Brad Bradley passed away on June 4th after a long fight with cancer," writes Brad's friend Juliette Fischer. "I had the privilege of interviewing him two days before he passed. He was so talented and did so much for this community. The world is a far better place for having had him in it. Please enjoy listening to his final podcast and hearing him laugh one last time." 

Hear this very special final episode below:






