Listen: THE SUPER SIMPLE PODCAST From Super Simple Songs Available Now

"The Super Simple Podcast" creates a calming atmosphere for little ones and gives them a chance to slow down and explore their feelings.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Super Simple Songs - one of the most popular creators of children's content on YouTube - has now created a podcast for young listeners. "The Super Simple Podcast" is available now wherever you listen to podcasts, with new episodes being released monthly. Two episodes, "Little Snowflake" and "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star," are available digitally as part of partnership between Skyship Entertainment and Warner Music Group's Arts Music division.

Caitie of the popular series "Caitie's Classroom" and her piano-playing pal Zach, musical director for Super Simple, guide listeners through a mindfulness activity before heading off on a musical journey through their imaginations. Packed with familiar melodies and new tunes, "The Super Simple Podcast" creates a calming atmosphere for little ones and gives them a chance to slow down and explore their feelings.

Find "The Super Simple Podcast" anywhere you listen to podcasts - new episodes are released every month. Subscribe and download the episodes to listen on the go. Listen via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, and more. https://supersimplepodcast.lnk.to/Listen

"Caitie's Classroom" is an educational and fun kids show that both children and parents love. Join Caitie in the classroom where we sing, dance, learn, explore, play, and create together. Each episode explores a theme with activities that help shape children's knowledge, skills, and imagination. There is always something fun happening in Caitie's Classroom.

About Skyship:

With over 52 billion YouTube views, Skyship is home to some of the most well known and loved children's content on YouTube. With over a decade of sharing songs and stories on YouTube, the core team combines broadcast and digital-first experience to create something truly unique; a broadcast style pipeline that flows at made-for-digital speed. It's a process that begins with Skyship and ends with Skyship, and the result is content that is unique and engaging.

About Arts Music:

Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group's Arts Music division has rapidly expanded their Kids & Family content, partnering with Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Skyship Entertainment for Super Simple Songs, Fred Rogers Productions for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Cloudco Entertainment for Holly Hobbie.

